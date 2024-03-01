Andrea Thompson Wins Arnold Strongwoman Classic 2024 Timber Carry Event, Making the Competition More Exciting after Lucy Underdown’s Victory in the First Event

The Arnold Sports Festival 2024 is up and running in full fledge in Columbus, Ohio. With multiple events scheduled for the day, athletes are making an impression by putting on a remarkable performance. After the Strongwoman Classic Elephant Bar Deadlift was concluded, the Timber Carry (590 lbs) was the next round. Andrea Thompson made no mistake and ensured a flawless victory.

Though she faced rough competition, Andrea emerged as the winner of the Arnold Strongwoman Classic Timber Carry event. In this event, the athlete is required to carry the timber frame to the end of the ramp as fast as they can. The time limit provided to complete the event is 30 seconds, with a distance of 35 feet.

Among all the athletes, Andrea was the most impressive and won the event in 8.43 seconds by stunning everyone. She ran the entire ramp in one go without a break, showcasing her prowess in this event. Hannah Linzay and Rebecca Roberts came in second with a tie, as they both completed the event in 9.53 seconds, which is rare in the history of this event. Elephant Bar Deadlift champion Lucy Underdown came in 3rd, finishing in 11.64 seconds.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Donna Moore seemed to have suffered an ankle injury during the Timber Carry. She was assisted off the wooden incline by the crew even though she hadn’t fallen. After both of these events for the women category on day 1, the points have seen a fluctuation.

Though Lucy was initially leading the charts after the first event, she slipped to number two with a total of 21 points. For her incredible performance on the Timber Carry, Andrea scored a total of 23 points going into day 2 as the leader.

What’s next for Andrea Thompson going into day 2 of the Arnold Strongwoman Classic 2024?

Thompson, who stands tall on the overall leaderboard after her win, looks solid going into day 2. After her win, she was invited for a quick conversation with the Rogue Fitness team. Upon sharing her experience, one of the hosts asked her how she would be mentally preparing for the next day.

Andrea, being calm as ever, said that going into day 2 with a win behind her back is very important. She can plan herself according to the requirements and achieve proper rest before putting on another spectacular show at the Arnold Sports Festival.

“I can probably just relax tonight. It should be better for me to come in tomorrow morning. I can see what I’ve got to do.”

With a couple more events lined up for the women’s category, it is yet to be determined who will win them and who will top the leaderboard of the Arnold Strongwoman Classic 2024.