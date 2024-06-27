Greg Doucette Critiques Dr. Mike Israetel’s Bodybuilding Career

Apart from being an exercise scientist and critiquing various celebrities’ and influencers’ workout routines, Dr. Mike Israetel is also an aspiring bodybuilder himself. He has been spending years training to earn a pro card at the IFBB Masters and documented his journey so far. However, some recent revelations have led coach Greg Doucette to comment on this circumstance.

Doucette pretty much has a similar reputation for analyzing and criticizing workout routines, although he sticks to mostly bodybuilders. After watching Dr. Israetel’s interview with Omar Isuf, where he candidly talks about his anxiety disorder, steroid use, and bodybuilding dreams, Doucette had some bold takes.

Bodybuilding is not a sport for the weak since it involves a lot of strain and stress on the body through diet and exercise plans. Add various concoctions of supplements and hormones to the mix and one would have to take extreme care of their physical health. That’s why coach Doucette aired his skepticism about Dr. Israetel’s potential career.

Throughout the video, he picked out the routines and supplements that the exercise scientist admitted to consuming and analyzed their intake. Doucette not only suspected an underlying condition but also felt that Dr. Israetel was putting his health at risk.

“He has the worst genetics for holding water…if you continue to do this, you have no idea the damage you’re doing to your health. And so, because of this, I do believe he’s hinting at…hyperaldosteronism…I can’t be certain but based in how he’s wording these things, I do believe that’s what he has.”

Additionally, Doucette also pointed out some physical features like convex nail beds and varicose veins around the abdomen. All these markers were signs of underlying chronic illnesses, according to him, that further solidified his concerns about the exercise scientist’s career.

“I’m not his doctor. But what it does signify is this is not good. It’s not healthy and somebody with all of these health markers combined probably shouldn’t be competing.”

Doucette’s criticism came from a place of concern, and while he was quite straightforward about his take, he wasn’t loud about it. Dr. Israetel’s anxiety linked with his steroid consumption and his desire for the pro card was something the coach wondered out loud about. In the end, he admitted that he understood where the exercise scientist came from and respected the grind.

Coach Greg Doucette narrowed down on Dr. Mike Israetel’s real reason for bodybuilding

After going on about how his profession could cost him his health, Doucette went on to explain his theory on Dr. Israetel’s real reason behind the goal. While he did say that bodybuilding was a passion and he wanted to fight for that IFBB Pro card, he confessed that he wouldn’t compete further once he achieved his goal. The scientist had decided that he would stray away from the sport by the time he turned 42.

He mentioned how the pro card would give his work more credibility and solidify his stand in the bodybuilding world. Coach Doucette theorized that it was probably why he was fighting so hard for the credential since, despite having a PhD, it would make sense for him to try and grow more relatable. The want for finances aside, the pro card would convince more people to follow his science-backed principles, thereby making him more credible.