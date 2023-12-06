“Still Do Mom”: Amidst Preparing for Baby Cbum, Bodybuilding Icon Chris Bumstead Reveals Hilarious Realization

September 14, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. – Second place finisher CHRIS BUMSTEAD of Canada poses during judging of the 2018 Classic Physique Olympia at Joe Weider s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend 2018. Introduced in 2016, Classic Physique competitors are judged on a balance of muscle density, shape and symmetry, ensuring a streamlined, aesthetic physique. Olympia Weekend 2018 – ZUMAce6_ 20180914_zaf_ce6_105 Copyright: xBrianxCahnx

Multiple celebrations have been around the corner for Classic Physique icon Chris Bumstead. After swooping his 5th title at Mr. Olympia 2023, the Canadian bodybuilder announced that he and his fiancée Courtney King were expecting a baby. While the couple is yet to reveal the gender, Bumstead recently shared a hilarious anecdote in the form of a message for his mother.

The 28-year-old posted a series of pictures, where one of them featured King showing off her baby bump. The caption seemed to be a real-life conversation between him and his mother, talking about how he was born.

“Me: “hey mom did you have to pull me out with one of those plunger things when I was born?” Mom: “yeah we did! You had a little cone head when you were a baby”.”

The twist to the tale, however, came from a close-up picture and following realization in the caption. Bumstead recently went through a hair transplant session due to which he needed to shave off all his hair. While the procedure was smooth, he needed to come to terms with the shape of his head.

Now knowing that he had a cone-shaped head as a baby, it all made sense. And his mother’s confirmation of the procedure led him to realize:

“still do mom, still do”

Fans, however, were incredibly supportive of the bodybuilding icon’s new look. Bumstead’s coach, Hany Rambod, even joked about the transplant:

“Should I do it?”

All in good humor, Bumstead has been spending enough time with his family after a terrific win at the Olympia.

How Courtney King once helped Chris Bumstead through a breakdown

While their baby announcement took the world by storm, Chris Bumstead has never shied away from talking about his love for his partner – Courtney King. The duo have been a power couple and crushed through the Olympias, with King being the Canadian bodybuilder’s biggest cheerleader. However, the love and support don’t end there.

A few months ago, in a podcast with Chris Williamson, the 6’1 hunk unveiled the reality behind immense performance pressure and his struggles. Throughout this, he revealed how King played a major role in his journey while she helped him through a breakdown. The power couple has stuck together through thick and thin, and his success is tangible proof of how far they’ve come. Now, with a baby in tow, fans are sure that the icons would make great parents.