“Best Therapy in the World”: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gushes Over Bodybuilding Icon Chris Bumstead’s ‘Iron Paradise’

One might associate Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with hardcore workouts and a hilarious screen presence, and rightfully so. The former wrestler has championed the concept of a home gym with his ‘Iron Paradise’ in Miami. However, a new private gym owned by bodybuilding sensation Chris Bumstead recently caught his eye.

Bumstead, who shot to fame with his 10/10 aesthetics, climbed the ladder of success with five consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles. Now, with over 21 million followers on Instagram, the icon is setting new fitness goals with his recently built private gym.

In his latest post, the 28-year-old brags about the benefit of owning a gym: the ability to play one’s choice of music. The video shows Bumstead walking over to his equipment while Elvis serenades in the background.

“One more benefit of a private gym: post workout cool down music.”

This seemed to have impressed 51-year-old Dwayne Johnson, who has often highlighted the concept of an ‘iron paradise’. Johnson, who is known to carry around a traveling gym, called it the “best therapy” while he appreciated Bumstead’s gym.

“you’re own iron paradise, I love it brother. Best therapy in the world”

The sentiment seemed to resonate since the bodybuilding icon echoed ‘The Rock’s thoughts. Referring to his gym as his own “heaven,” Bumstead responded:

“A little slice of heaven”

While Johnson gushes over other gyms, his fitness alone has garnered quite a lot of attention due to its extreme nature. From waking up at odd hours to extravagant cheat days, ‘The Rock’ has made a huge name for himself in the fitness community.

Dwayne Johnson doesn’t hesitate to burn the midnight oil for a good sweat

Owing to a busy schedule, the ‘Jumanji’ star has often admitted to working out late at night or in the wee hours of dawn. Armed with all the fitness tools under the sun, ‘The Rock’ takes pride in his ‘Iron Paradise’ – his home gym located in his Miami mansion.

However, the madness doesn’t stop there. The former wrestler is so dedicated to getting his daily grind that he carries his own gym. The ‘Black Adam’ star owns a mobile gym with equipment weighing around 40,000 lbs. Combine this with his passion for fitness, and you’ve got yourself a fan-favorite entertainer with an enormous physique.