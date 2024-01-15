“Hard Work Pays”: Amidst Ongoing $11,000 Challenge, Chris Bumstead Reminisces About His Biggest Moment From 2023

The 2023 Mr. Olympia witnessed history in the form of Chris Bumstead winning the Classic Physique division’s title for the fifth time. The bodybuilding icon wrapped up the year with many milestones. Now, with a new zeal and goal, the star is slowly getting back on track.

Advertisement

After his big win at the championship, Bumstead celebrated his achievement with a well-deserved break. However, this hiatus went on for far too long due to his hair transplant. After staying away from the gym for over a month, the icon had a lot to reminisce about, surrounding his biggest moments.

In a recent post on X, Bumstead posted a photo of his winning moment at Mr. Olympia 2023. Reminding himself of all the hurdles he had to cross to get to that point, the icon seemed nostalgic about the good times.

Advertisement

“Hard work pays.”

Currently recuperating from the consequences of an extended break, Bumstead has been slogging at the gym. However, he’s doing so with his community in a special program. To encourage fans to work out with him for the new year, the Canadian introduced a transformation challenge that offered rewards up to $11,000.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/c_bumstead/status/1746315574714507643?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And while he has resumed training in full swing, 2024 brings Bumstead a new chapter in his life. He and his fiancee, Courtney King, recently announced that they were having a baby girl. With a new addition to the family and a hair transplant to heal from, the icon has his hands full.

But that didn’t stop him from recalling his roots. After his recent win, Bumstead has shown changes not only in his physique but also in his mindset. Carrying himself more confidently into the new year seems to be the goal for the champion.

Advertisement

Speaking of which, it isn’t surprising to see the icon bounce back so quickly and strongly from a big break. After all, Bumstead has chewed through many tough situations and emerged as a winner on the other end.

For his first-ever Olympia, Chris Bumstead made huge changes

Bumstead won his first Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019. But he began competing before that. Out of all the sacrifices he had to make to become a reigning champion, the icon recently recalled giving up on alcohol.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C066yhrARUe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Remembering how he used to party frequently, alcohol was a huge part of his life until he realized the downsides of it. Not only was it harming his body, but the hangover and appetite loss hindered his physique progress. That prompted him to make a huge change in his life. And now, Bumstead inspires many young bodybuilders with his champion mindset.