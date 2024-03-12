“I’m Worried”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Voices Concern Over Troubling Gym Habits of Fitness Enthusiasts

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Fitness has been a passion for former Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is popular at his local gym. He often shares tips and advice in his daily periodicals to benefit fitness enthusiasts. However, he recently noticed a troubling trend that he talked about in his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’.

Any exercise demands a certain technique that one has to implement to achieve an optimum output. However, Schwarzenegger observed that gym goers have been missing one crucial step – to perform full-range motions. Many fitness enthusiasts indulge in half reps or worse, compelling him to address the issue.

Schwarzenegger talked about how a full range of motion is necessary to gain strength and mass efficiently. While fatigue or exhaustion could play a part in not performing exercises properly, it shouldn’t be a recurring theme. A full range of motion was integral to every fitness goal.

“Here’s why it worries me. We go to the gym for all the benefits of being fit and strong. But if you only do half of the movement, you’re only getting half of the benefits.”

For Schwarzenegger, incomplete motion equals half-heartedness in the gym. He felt those who didn’t go the distance and perform the full range of motion were just there to tick a box and not work towards their goal. Missing out on fitness goals was just the stepping stone to bigger problems.

“I’m worried because people are missing out on the fantastic benefits of progressive weight resistance training, but I’m even more worried about what it might mean for the rest of their lives.”

Half-hearted efforts in the gym equaled half-hearted actions in life. The star, appalled by the state of gym goers, couldn’t help but think about various aspects of life where people chose not to go all in with dedication. Be it performing at their job or spending time with loved ones, Schwarzenegger was worried that these fitness enthusiasts just looked like they were involved.

He also talked about how social media played the villain in this situation. Many are just satisfied by the image of doing tasks instead of actually performing them to the best of their abilities. Proper levels of attention came from immersing oneself in the activity instead of waiting for the camera to load up. Parting with a German saying, Schwarzenegger advised, ‘If you’re going to do it, do it.‘

The gym was a lab for Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a dedicated gym goer himself. While he preaches about proper techniques and workout etiquette, he also practices them by never missing a day at the gym. His winning mindset comes from years of bodybuilding and championing fitness. But something that he wasn’t afraid of throughout his life was experimenting at the gym.

Having invented a pressing technique by himself, Schwarzenegger once addressed a question about this anecdote in a Q&A segment in his newsletter. Bodybuilders are infamous for sticking to a planned routine till the end. But he believed in trying new techniques, grip variants, twists, etc. to see what suited him best. This practice helped him rank above other bodybuilders.