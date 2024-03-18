Mitchell Hooper and Hafthor Bjornsson Give Strongman Fans Goosebumps Over an Epic Moment on Stage

Rarely does there come a moment when two onstage rivals give fans a historic show. But this year at the Arnold Strongman Classic UK, GOAT Hafthor Bjornsson shared a thoughtful gesture with Canadian icon Mitchell Hooper. On the latter’s victory, their special moment on stage gave everyone goosebumps.

Hooper scored a double win this year, clinching both Arnold Strongman Classic titles in Ohio and UK. His main competitor was reigning champion and Strongman legend Bjornsson, who had recently made his comeback to the sport. Being able to beat the best was no ordinary feat, and he managed it with ease.

The UK show made headlines for all the twists and turns in the strongman event. Despite all the ups and downs through various rounds, Hooper secured a lead on the scoreboard since Day 1 and maintained his stance till the end. Bjornsson fought hard and impressed the world with his strength at the last deadlift event, scoring more reps than anyone else.

Eventually, the Canadian was crowned the winner of the show, with 34.5 points to his name. With bleeding shins and a smile on his face, he went to receive the award. That’s when Bjornsson rushed in to hold his hand up and kneel before him. The GOAT acknowledged the current champion and respected his might. The gesture overwhelmed Hooper.

“@thorbjornsson until next time…a privilege to share the stage with a strongman GOAT.”

What stole fans’ hearts was how both champions equally respected each other. Hooper and Bjornsson had been interacting with fans and shared a fun banter online before they proved why sportsmanship ruled over any other reward. The Icelandic athlete even commented under the video, wishing his competitor good luck.

“Congratulations brother. More battles ahead!”

Bjornsson’s return to the strongman championships has only made enthusiasts more excited for what’s to come. The World’s Strongest Man championship will take place in the first week of May, and fans are hopeful to see the two champions lock horns again.

Mitchell Hooper surprised at his double win at the Arnold Strongman Classic UK

While fans were elated to see their favorite Canadian strongman on the podium, Hooper had a lot of feelings to process. Within the span of a few weeks, he had won two titles, putting him on par with the veterans. And he termed this occurrence unbelievable during the post-match interview.

Reflecting on how far he’d come in the past two years, he recalled how nobody knew his name back then. However, the past few competitions have pushed him to the top of the strongman roster, making him one of the elites of the sport.