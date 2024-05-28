Mike Mentzer Once Revealed His Typical Leg Day in the Gym

Among all the rigorous workouts, leg day is the most well-known on the schedule of gym aficionados. Leg workouts are considered the most challenging since they require a significant amount of energy to maintain and acquire the ideal lower body form. While most gym goers skip this day, Mike Mentzer used to perform ‘supersets’ during his time, according to a resurfaced audio tape published on YouTube.

The pioneer of HIT had a unique method of instructing his clients. He began their leg day with leg extensions, which help strengthen an individual’s quadriceps.

They performed this exercise at high intensity until failure for 6–10 reps; however, Mentzer did not let them rest before moving on to the next exercise, as one would expect. He instantly assigned his clients either a leg press or squats, as he describes:

“Immediately, with no rest, proceed to either a leg press or squat, in superset fashion, 6–10 reps to failure.”

After these intense exercises without any rest, Mentzer advises his trainees to take a break. During this time, they can either go for a walk or drink some water.

After they’ve regained their energy and testosterone levels, they execute a set of leg curls. Following the exercise, they take a short break before concluding the practice with simply one set of calf lifts.

The late icon always believed in pushing one’s body to its maximum; yet, however, he once advised against overtraining, which can be caused by a certain training routine.

Mike Mentzer Spills the Beans on Aerobic Exercises

Aerobic workouts have long aimed to improve overall fitness. Mike Mentzer also noted that it received the name “Total Fitness” since it increased skeletal muscle strength, flexibility, endurance building, lean mass maintenance, and positive self-image.

However, the former icon debunked the myths surrounding this exercise, stating that it does not develop skeletal muscle strength since it overworks the muscles, resulting in fatigue in the long term. This causes imbalances in the skeletal muscle system, increasing the chance of injuries.

Overtraining is never healthy since it interferes with the recovery process of muscular hypertrophy, which is the most crucial part and the only way to grow muscle mass.