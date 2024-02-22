“Still Feel Like an Outsider”: World’s Strongest Man Mitchell Hooper Confesses that Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 Presents Some Tough Challenges

Winning the World’s Strongest Man championship couldn’t be a one-hit-wonder situation. Yet, Canadian athlete Mitchell Hooper thinks otherwise. He created waves all across the internet after a successful show at the WSM 2023, where he bagged the trophy and title of the strongest man on Earth.

In an honest, heart-to-heart video, Hooper sat down to talk about his true feelings for the sport, his perception of himself, and what came next. The newlywed, fresh-off-the-boat father plans to return to the arena. Only this time, he’ll have bigger and stronger challengers to tackle.

Right off the bat, he confessed that the new season set forth a series of thoughts about wanting to prove his position. While it’s no secret that he won the trophy fair and square, something about the pressure of the title kept Hooper from celebrating too soon.

“I might be the world’s strongest man, but I still feel like an outsider. I think there’s a level of imposter syndrome, there’s a level of hunger to prove that it wasn’t a coincidence, that it wasn’t a fluke.”

Hooper’s experience as a kinesiologist helps him develop his body in a way that can endure the damage caused by the sport. Lifting humongous weights over various body parts could otherwise lead to serious injuries. However, having a strong physique was not enough.

The champion revealed that, apart from working on his body, he prioritized working on his mindset as well. Aiming to win wasn’t the approach that he would choose for himself. Instead, Hooper put all his focus on getting in shape for the podium.

“I still feel like I do not process things the same as anyone. I don’t think of the sport the same as anyone. I don’t compete the same as anyone. And that’s how I want it to be.”

This year, the lineup for the Arnold Strongman Classic has fans on the edge of their seats. Five of them have already won the title of World’s Strongest Man previously. From Hafthor Bjornsson making his epic return to Tom Stoltman coming to grab the title for the third time, the competition is stacked with elite athletes.

Mitchell Hooper and Hafthor Bjornsson engage in banter

Amidst Hooper’s promise to keep his crown, his newest challenger is a veteran wanting to make an epic comeback. Hafthor Bjornsson recently announced his participation and has his eyes on the trophy. But his main goal is to beat last year’s title holder, and he vouched for himself.

In a friendly online banter, the Icelandic Hulk took to Instagram to call out Hooper and challenge him to the battle. “I’m here to win!” exclaimed Bjornsson as he performed a series of strength-training exercises to warm up his muscles. Fans are excited to see the two beasts lock horns at one of the most challenging sports ever.