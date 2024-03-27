Jay Cutler Reveals His Favorite Memory With On-Stage Mr. Olympia Rival Ronnie Coleman

Jay Cutler and Ronnie Coleman have always shared mutual respect despite being pitted against one another. Their onstage battles were a sight to behold for bodybuilding enthusiasts across the globe. Having attended and participated in many shows, events, and guest posing sessions, Jay Cutler recently revealed his favorite memory with his biggest contender in a YouTube video.

Taking some time off from their regular Mr. Olympia prep, they would attend events as guests, have fun, pose, and train together. Cutler revealed how he and Coleman would often guest pose during the off-season. Cutler cherished these memories.

He recalled some specific instances, including competing in Russia, their trip to Romania, and visiting many more places around the world. Yet, one of the highlights of their bond was their guest posing session at the Pittsburgh Pro. This show would mark the end of their off-season time.

For Cutler, the Pittsburgh guest-posing show would act as a lasting glimpse before the final showdown at the Mr. Olympia stage. This gave him an idea of Coleman’s prep work, vision, and how far along he was in terms of his physique goals for the championship.

“I would go home from the Pittsburgh Pro show and…start my prep for Olympia. So we’d get a good look at each other…it was our last relaxation point of our year because we would start training for Olympias right after that.”

Before the Olympia, Cutler recalled how he and Coleman would spend a lot of time together having fun. They’d have pizzas, train some more, and get a good insight into each other’s training plans before the championship. Preparing for the big show required serious dedication and tunnel vision. Therefore, their guest posing acted as a getaway before the hustle.

“Remember, we were top two for years. So for us to kind of sit there and be able to relax, and have some laughs…it was a rare occasion.”

Cutler and Coleman have been good friends for a while. Even after the former dethroned him, breaking his Mr. Olympia streak of eight years, Coleman was always vocal about his respect for his contender. Recently, Cutler received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Arnold Classic in Ohio and had a sweet dedication for his friend.

Jay Cutler calls Ronnie Coleman his idol in his award acceptance

During his recent Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech, Cutler emotionally called out his contender for being an inspiration. As fans witnessed the heartfelt dedication, one couldn’t help but admire the pair’s admiration for one another.

“I owe everything to you…”

Their constant battles on stage were an example of dedication for many. But beyond the stage, Cutler and Coleman stood by each other. The former admitted how the eight-time Mr. Olympia champion pushed him to be better. Although he ended up beating him, it felt like defeating his idol. Cutler and Coleman’s mutual love and respect is the epitome of sportsmanship. That’s why the pair was one of the most iconic bodybuilder pairs in history.