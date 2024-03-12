7-Time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals ‘Workout of the Week’ for Fitness Enthusiasts Out There

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a knack for solving problems for his ‘village’. The Austrian Oak has once again highlighted brief strength training exercises in his newsletter. Also, he has posted a series of exercises he calls “Workout of the Week” for his community.

The Austrian Oak demonstrated how fitness fans may safeguard their health with only ten minutes of strength exercise, using scientific facts and his own experience. In addition, the seven-time Mr. Olympia has recommended taking a day off in between each of the three-day workout cycles per week.

This exercise routine is time-sensitive. After ten or fifteen minutes, the person should be done with their workout. Depending on the individual’s level of expertise, there are three distinct variants of this whole exercise program.

If an individual is just starting, Schwarzenegger suggests holding each motion for 10 seconds. For the intermediate, it is 20 seconds for each movement. And for the advanced athletes, this time is 30 seconds per movement. Following the training routine and resting are equally important for muscle growth and recovery. The Austrian Oak has stressed a particular time frame:

“After each exercise, rest for 30 seconds and then continue. Cycle through the exercises as many times as you can in 10 to 15 minutes.”

The seven-time Mr. Olympia shared the times and then developed two training regimes. There are two variations: one that uses just bodyweight exercises and another that incorporates weights; each variation consists of five exercises.

The weekly routine, when done with just bodyweight exercises, consists of the following: hip raise, walking lunge, pushup, superman pullup or inverted row, and plank.

Schwarzenegger has suggested using barbells, dumbbells, or kettlebells in the weighted version of the workout program that he has shared. Exercises such as straight-leg deadlifts, lunges, overhead presses, bent-over rows, and hollow body holds are part of the routine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger highlights the difference in the effectiveness of workouts on men and women

Men and women alike are strongly encouraged to maintain a fitness regime. However, as per research studies shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger, there are differences in the efficacy of exercise routines for both genders.

Researchers looked at 400,000 adults and found that regular exercise reduced mortality risks by 24% for women and 15% for men. Women don’t need to do as much of this exercise every day, but men need to train more to get the same or greater outcomes.

While males need to exercise for 300 minutes a week to get the same outcomes, women may also benefit from 140 minutes of low-intensity exercise to enhance their lifestyle. Arnold states that scientists aren’t certain why less is more for women. It could be the physical disparities between both genders.