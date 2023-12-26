“You Develop a Little Bit of Stomach”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Comes Clean on How Metabolism Changes With Age

Arnold Schwarzenegger has his goals set when it comes to aging gracefully. The 76-year-old doesn’t seem to acquaint himself with retirement anytime soon. With a daily newsletter, book release, documentary, and a hit Netflix series, all in one year, the star put young celebrities to shame with his constant zeal and passion for work. However, age does bring with it certain downsides. And Schwarzenegger also once admitted to struggling with coming to terms with it.

Nevertheless, he still works out like a pro, lifts weights, rides bikes, and lives life to the fullest. In a recent appearance on the ‘Smartless Podcast’, the Terminator star clarified how metabolism works with age while giving his example.

Podcast hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett sat down to mull over metabolism and its effects as one ages. While they presented some data on how bodily function weakens over time, resulting in weight gain, Schwarzenegger admitted:

“Sounds good mathematically… but I think it’s very hard to do because I can tell you for myself. I have to go on bike rides every day. I work out every day because it’s very hard to kind of stop eating and or to just go on severe diets like some people do… Of course, you develop a little bit of stomach because of that.”

Everything is good if consumed in moderation. And that’s what the former bodybuilder strongly believes in. It’s an established fact that Schwarzenegger never believed in counting his macros throughout a huge part of his bodybuilding career. He compensated with intense cardio, runs on the beach, and so on. Even at 76, the star rode his bike, went hiking, and got his cardio done rather than sticking to severe diets.

“I ride the bike, around 45 minutes to an hour a day, and I work out with weights at Gold’s Gym; I would say around 45 minutes a day. But very light, nothing heavy.”

Given the former bodybuilder’s history with injuries and health conditions, it’s a feat to have come this far. Schwarzenegger has gone through three major heart surgeries in total and yet kept up his will to work out.

Arnold Schwarzenegger marked his daily workouts even in the hospital

In his newsletter ‘Arnold’s Pump Club,’ the former bodybuilder answered a fan’s concerns surrounding recovery from injuries and clocking in regular workouts simultaneously. Since the star recovered and bounced back in full force after his heart surgeries, what could be the secret to gaining strength?

Schwarzenegger had a simple solution to this. He recalled how, after his major heart surgeries that involved changing his pulmonary and aortic valves, he would count on his physiotherapy sessions as a workout. This way, he gradually increased the intensity to the point where doctors let him ride his bike. Schwarzenegger has proved to epitomize both strength and resilience toward his passion for fitness, and that has inspired millions.