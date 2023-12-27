“Lot of Bro Science Out There”: Jay Cutler Slams Critics With His Reasoning Behind Ideal Workout Splits

Jay Cutler recently ruminated on how his fans were a mixed bag of ages. After all, his fitness content has been relevant throughout the decades. Currently rising in popularity on TikTok, the bodybuilding icon has been sharing countless tricks to work out more efficiently.

Advertisement

In a recent clip, Cutler addressed the often-debated topic of grouping exercises together to create ideal workout splits. He provided two approaches to this, with the assurance that one was free to choose whatever seemed appropriate.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1GLd4jJTkm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The icon began the video with a disclaimer about how there could be preconceived notions surrounding this. But the truth is, there are many ways one could group their workouts in order to achieve optimal results.

“Is push pull legs an optimal split? Now there’s a lot of bro science out there. I know everyone has their perception on how they need to classify their routines.

Cutler first revealed how his gym split worked. He revealed how he grouped different parts of the body and worked on those for the day. So, for arms, he’d group his shoulders with triceps or his back with biceps.

“It does work for a lot of people, especially those that are lifestyle trainers, not necessarily chasing bodybuilding. I was always focused on stage…”

However, he acknowledged that this could be a rather customized and complex option for people who aren’t used to training. For a casual approach, Cutler instead encourages fitness enthusiasts to classify workouts based on movements. So push, pull, back, and leg training should suffice.

Advertisement

Cutler firmly believes that workouts, especially for those just getting started, shouldn’t begin on advanced levels. One could perform simpler movements and follow his tips to get the most out of an exercise.

Jay Cutler reveals some of his tricks to getting Olympia-worthy arms

Social media has been a great resource for fitness enthusiasts to learn more about various exercises. And Cutler is making full use of it with his fitness tips focused on different body parts. He once dropped the secret to achieving arms like him in three simple steps.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0sKRVpvw7X/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Showing off a bunch of rope press downs and dumbbell kickbacks, Cutler moved on to his favorite tricep workout: the French Press. All of this helped him gain a lot of muscle in his arms. And if done correctly, he strongly believed that fitness enthusiasts would reap immense benefits.