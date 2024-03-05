Jay Cutler Pens an Emotional Note Post Arnold Classic 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

Having dominated the bodybuilding world for over a decade, Jay Cutler puts aging to shame as he flaunts his toned physique at 50. The veteran was recently a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Arnold Classic 2024, and cheers poured in from across the globe.

In a recent Instagram post, he reflected on his achievement and the constant support he received from friends, family, and fans. But most importantly, he was rewarded with one of the highest honors by one of his idols, Arnold Schwarzenegger. As he reminisced about his core memory, fellow bodybuilders and colleagues flooded the comments section of the post with their heartiest congratulations.

The Arnold Classic 2024 made for an eventful weekend, bringing together some of the biggest names in the strength sports world. From veterans like Ronnie Coleman to current-day icons like Chris Bumstead, they graced the occasion and met fans. Cutler, meanwhile, prepared for arguably the biggest moment of his life.

Describing how grateful he was for the honor, the 50-year-old wrote an emotional note about his experience that day. He called Schwarzenegger the most influential person the industry had ever witnessed and applauded him for the emergence of the festival.

“Thank you to everyone that made this possible and everyone that participated in my journey over the last 30+ years. I vow to continue to do my best to represent and carry my position to the best of my abilities forever thank you @schwarzenegger”.

Legendary bodybuilder and on-stage rival Ronnie Coleman congratulated Cutler on the achievement in his signature style.

“Yeah Buddy.”

His partner, Angie Feliciano, expressed her pride in an emotional comment.

“I love you so much Mi amor. I don’t know anyone else that’s more deserving than you. Make me proud to be by your side. THE LEGEND.”

Star coach Hany Rambod, who had also trained Cutler during his prime, chimed in.

“Making History!”

Bodybuilding veteran and good friend Phil Heath also expressed joy over his achievement.

“You’re an inspiration to all including myself and appreciate the brotherhood along with the memories created over the years. Always a “Cut” Above Brother!!!”

Fellow Mr. Olympia veteran Dexter Jackson also sent in his best wishes for the four-time champion.

“Well deserved brother. May god continue to bless you.”

Also, iconic bodybuilders like John Hanson, Kai Greene, and Dennis Wolf wrote heartfelt messages. Since his fitness challenge, Cutler has pushed himself to be better every day and has helped fellow fitness enthusiasts. Hence, the Lifetime Achievement Award honored his contributions to the industry.

Jay Cutler impressed fans with his Fit-for-50 challenge

Upon turning 49, Cutler took it upon himself to set new standards for fitness enthusiasts. Age was just a number, and he began visiting the gym to work out without missing a day to build the physique of his dreams. His challenge was to become the best version of himself by the time he turned 50.

Sharing his progress regularly, he surprised bodybuilding enthusiasts as he got jacked with washboard abs and a toned physique. As the world admired his dedication to the goal and passion for the sport, Cutler got a new lease of life with this challenge.