Jay Cutler Reminisces Over Arnold Classic UK Weekend Flaunting Rare Glimpses of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronnie Coleman, and More

Jay Cutler has been traveling around, attending the Arnold Classic expos in Ohio and Birmingham. As a veteran bodybuilder who also happened to be a partner for the apparel brand YoungLA, his days at the event were spent meeting fans, participating in panel discussions, and posing for a million photos. He recently seemed to be in a nostalgic mood already because he posted a series of photos from the Birmingham event.

Advertisement

Calling it a “photo dump”, Cutler showed off his pictures next to popular fitness celebrities and icons like Joseph Baena, Noel Deyzel, and many others. The series also featured glimpses of the GOATs Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronnie Coleman. All in all, his segments from the event looked jam-packed with fitness enthusiasts.

In the caption, Cutler thanked fans for visiting him at the event and the YoungLA booth. Some had also attended his seminar with Coleman which he was amazed about. In Schwarzenegger’s style, he promised his fans in the caption:

Advertisement

“I’ll BE BACK”

Bodybuilding enthusiasts immediately took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the pictures. Many appreciated the icons captured in the photos.

“Awesome photos of awesome people!!”

Some fans who had attended the expo and met him expressed their excitement.

Advertisement

“Was good seeing you Jay!”

Joseph Baena shared the post on his Instagram story and commented on the post.

“Always great seeing you brother”

Meanwhile, a fan expressed gratitude to the bodybuilder for being a great role model.

“Jay gives back to his sport and he loves the fans. We’re lucky to have an ambassador like Jay!”

Even Deyzel declared his views on Cutler.

“Goat”

The expo overall was eventful and exciting for the entire fitness community. Cutler had a wild weekend with all the interaction and talks. Yet, at 50, he seems glowing and energetic. One of the highlights of the Birmingham show was his panel with onstage rival and good friend Coleman, who also expressed his gratitude last week.

Ronnie Coleman thanks fans for visiting him and Jay Cutler at the show

Just like Cutler, Coleman also partnered with YoungLA, repping the apparel wherever he went. The duo had a busy weekend at the Arnold Expo UK, with their discussion and a fan meet-up organized by their apparel partners. Coleman was grateful to the community towards the end of the show.

In a heartfelt note on Instagram, he thanked fans for showing their support while posing with Cutler against their photo booth. He credited the community for being their cheerleaders and helping them achieve success. Both bodybuilding icons echoed the same thoughts about the fitness world and let fans know their thoughts.