“To Win Your Local Bodybuilding Show…”: Jay Cutler’s Top Three Tricep Tips Might Help Build Olympia-Worthy Arms

In 2006, Jay Cutler made history in the bodybuilding world by overthrowing the reigning champion Ronnie Coleman at Mr. Olympia. Since then, the icon has set high standards for new bodybuilders in terms of physique and presentation. While he’s popular for his quad stomp, he also boasted of 22.5-inch biceps during peak training.

The now 50-year-old elite bodybuilder often indulges in intensive workouts while sharing tips and tricks for a better session. Recently, he highlighted the importance of well-structured triceps and offered his top three tips for getting the maximum benefits out of tricep exercises.

In a TikTok video, Cutler stands in the gym amidst equipment talking about his favorite tricep movements that gave him the most benefits. The first one that he recommends everyone starts with, is the rope press-downs. After the desired number of repetitions, he moves on to the French press.

While there are no limitations to this exercise in terms of the equipment one could use, Cutler claims that all modifications would give similar results. And this happened to be one of his favorite workouts:

“Now whether you use a machine or use a cambered bar, doesn’t really matter. Incline, flat, decline – the cambered bar French press is my favorite.”

Last but not least, the icon introduced a third exercise for the tricep. A classic dumbbell kickback is quite effective to tighten the triceps and give some definition. According to the bodybuilder, this robust exercise can prove to be more beneficial than it seems:

“Everyone that’s trying to get that tightness in the back of their tricep or you’re trying to win the local bodybuilding show, the kickback is always great for that movement.”

However, after a tiring workout session, all you would want to do is rest and check your progress. It is important to note down how each exercise affects your body, and Cutler has the perfect method to do so.

How to check progress effectively? Jay Cutler answers

Many elite bodybuilders over the decades have come up with their methods to check in on their progress. Some have their trustworthy gym buddies nearby, while others like Frank Zane swore by photographs from various angles. The idea is to get a holistic view of the aesthetics of one’s body. So what does Cutler recommend?

The icon swears by a mirror. Across various variables that may affect one’s looks or performance, a mirror can cut through it all. It will show you your progress at the end of every workout and Cutler made full use of that. This is why even at the age of 50, the champion has set the bar high for fitness goals.