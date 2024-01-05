Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils Unique Way to Control Your Dreams That Could Be Helpful With Insomnia

Arnold Schwarzenegger, through his newsletter, the Arnold’s Pump Club, has always provided valuable life lessons to his followers. From workout routines to nutrition advice, motivational stories, and protein intake, the 76-year-old shares every detail of a healthy lifestyle. Yet again, the Austrian Oak has shared an interesting topic in his newsletter. We, as humans, love accomplishing a lot of duties while awake. However, there is a twist in the tale. What would it be if we could control what we dream?

Advertisement

Arnie has always been an ardent follower of a healthy lifestyle, and it clearly shows in the fitness and appearance of the legend. In his recent newsletter, he suggested that controlling your dreams leads to a healthier lifestyle, along with our daily routines. Various studies suggest a form of lucid dreaming in which you’re aware of what you’re dreaming and learn to take control of the dream and its outcomes.

Studies state that tests were conducted to examine if Lucid Dreaming Training for Insomnia (LDT-I) impacted insomnia, depressive, and anxious symptoms in people who faced insomnia. The results produced from this study were a clear win, as they proved that lucid dreaming helps improve sleep quality and insomnia symptoms.

Advertisement

“Research suggests taking control of your subconscious thoughts—something known as lucid dreaming—could be helpful if you struggle with insomnia, anxiety, or creativity.”

Furthermore, it is also found that those individuals who have practiced lucid dreaming can also practice their motor skills to improve their health. A motor skill practice in a lucid dream is a form of mental rehearsal where the dreamer while being physically asleep, can rehearse his dreams. With the help of this practice, an individual can not only physically but also mentally practice full awakeness and have proper control over their dreams.

“Lucid dreamers can practice motor skills that translate to improved performance, almost like doing “mental reps” in bed that make you better when awake.”

However, lucid dreaming is not an easy skill to possess. Another study also suggests that there is another way one can learn how to lucid dream. Rehearsing a dream a day before and then telling yourself, in your mind, continuously that you need to dream the same one at night can be effective. This type of dreaming is also known as mnemonic induction of lucid dreams.

“People who practice dream recall the following morning or can fall asleep quickly are more likely to have lucid dreams.“

Advertisement

Though lucid dreaming helps with a better lifestyle, Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests that it is not necessary to dream every night or for good health. Practicing a dream and trying to rehearse it before sleeping might not be possible for every individual; however, there are multiple other techniques one can follow to reduce anxiety and gain better rest. Using a sleep formula or following a few minutes of deep breathing could help with falling asleep quickly. With that being said, Arnie always suggests following a strict sleep rule, which is crucial for a longer lifespan.

Arnold Schwarzenegger prioritizes the 6-hour rule in life

As humans, we are aware that rest is one of the most important things in life to stay healthy. Getting proper hours of sleep is critical, whether you are someone who trains hard every day or someone who does not. In continuation of leading a healthy lifestyle through tips and tricks in his newsletter, Arnold discusses that sleep is the most essential aspect of life, more than training and diet.

At times, the question lingers about how many hours of sleep are required. As per studies, to attain the full benefits of sleep, one should sleep a minimum of 7 and a maximum of 9 hours. Anything less than 6 hours will affect your body, mentally and physically, which could lead to other issues.

“The study looked at more than 68,000 people and found that those who slept less than 6 hours a night weighed an average of 5 pounds more and were 15 percent more likely to be overweight than those who slept more than 7 hours a night.”

Therefore, sleep is required to be followed for the right amount of hours, and it helps in the way you lead a healthier life and also helps with lucid dreaming for all dreamers who practice this. Sleep can thus improve your overall well-being and provide a better lifespan.