“Likelihood of Asthma”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Warns 600,000 Village Members of Housing a Toxic Kitchen

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Over the last few years, Arnold Schwarzenegger has successfully built a positive community across the internet. He aimed to create a safe space for his ‘village’ members to ask questions and share progress, no matter how seemingly small they were. And now, he announced in his recent newsletter how the community has expanded to over 600,000 members. And these members were notified of a toxic place inside their household.

Advertisement

Since Schwarzenegger often shares advice and science-backed tips to make life easier, he raised a question about people’s kitchens in this edition of his newsletter. While one frequents the place for cooking healthy meals or to grab a glass of water, they could potentially be housing toxins that one doesn’t have any idea about.

According to the study, Methane and NOx Emissions from Natural Gas Stoves, Cooktops, and Ovens in Residential Homes, kitchens in America could potentially be toxic due to gas emissions from the gas stove. Consequently, it could lead to serious health issues such as asthma, wheezing, coughing, etc.

Advertisement

“Gas stoves emit more air pollutants than previously believed.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0M6ZkBPCDv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While one may not notice anything on a short-term basis, these emissions could build up to something bigger and more problematic upon constant exposure for a longer period.

“Prolonged exposure to these substances could be linked to various health conditions and increase the likelihood of asthma in children.”

The simplest solution to this is to ensure proper ventilation. Schwarzenegger suggests keeping the doors and windows to the kitchen open. Since not everyone can arrange a kitchen renovation and makeover, the easy way out is some DIY. Another way is to try using the back burner of the stove or a stove fan to minimize exposure.

Advertisement

The kitchen is the portal to good food, and Schwarzenegger believes it is crucial to ensure its full safety. After all, this is where one can cook their meals and ensure appropriate nutrition for healthy living. Schwarzenegger himself has championed adopting a nutritious diet, and with his occasional recipes in the newsletter, one can now promise well-cooked meals in a safe kitchen.

Arnold Schwarzenegger never followed a strict diet

The 76-year-old Schwarzenegger has been big on exercise. But when it comes to following a particular diet to the T, the former bodybuilder takes some liberties. He made waves when he revealed that his diet was “mostly vegan.” This meant that he didn’t eliminate meat or eggs entirely but barely included them.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz__Z2EPsHM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

And this wasn’t Schwarzenegger’s recent fad. The 7x Mr. Olympia was never a fan of counting his macros, even while training. His logic was to eat well, burn it out with some cardio, and control eating just before the competition. While he never imposes the idea on his village members, he encourages everyone to eat a nutritious meal frequently.