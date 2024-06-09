Arnold Schwarzenegger Restates His Love for the Ultimate Brain Food With ‘Unforgettable’ Statistics

Several studies have established the importance of consuming Omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods for sufficient brain development and overall improvement of cognitive health. One of the primary choices for this purpose has always been fish due to its wide availability across the world. Arnold Schwarzenegger has often spoken about how the oil from fish works wonders for the brain and recently raved about it too.

In his newsletter, he highlighted the significance of consuming two servings of fish in a week and how it could impact brain health in a segment titled ‘Number You Won’t Forget: Two Servings’. He also noted studies that brought out more observations on the positive effects of consuming fish.

A study on fish intake and its link with brain health showed how at least two servings of fish per week could help fight cognitive disorders. It decreases the risk of diseases like Dementia by around 10% and Alzheimer’s by 30%.

But Schwarzenegger revealed another piece of data that had recently emerged as a part of the study. Seafood, in general, could contain beneficial nutrients that boost cognitive development and memory.

“Those carrying the APOE e4 allele, which increases Alzheimer’s risk, showed the most improvement.”

In fact, with regular fish consumption, Schwarzenegger noted how it could provide increased improvements as one aged. This phenomenon took place because of the abundance of the element DHA present in it.

“Fish is loaded with nutrients designed to support a healthier brain, particularly DHA, selenium, and Vitamin D.”

Vegetarians and vegans could substitute fish with flaxseeds and walnuts in their diet to derive similar benefits. However, Schwarzenegger encouraged the use of a supplement to replace consuming fish.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Swears by the Benefits of Fish Oil Despite Cons

Fish oil supplements may have recently come under fire for their negative impact on individuals, particularly causing strokes and heart issues. However, highlighting the loopholes in the study that tried to prove the theory, Schwarzenegger defended them.

He has previously sworn by the efficacy of fish oil in enhancing cognitive functioning due to its enriched fatty acids and wide availability. However, just like any other supplement available over the counter, Schwarzenegger warned consumers to check for certifications and approval before investing.