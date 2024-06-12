Bodybuilding Icon Greg Doucette Answers Fitness Enthusiasts’ Trending Question – Exercise vs. Diet

There has been a debate amongst fitness enthusiasts lately about their preferences for calorie-losing techniques. Ideally, one would either resort to performing extended hours of cardio workouts or maintain a diet. Recently, Greg Doucette explained which was the best option of all.

Many argue that going on a calorie-deficit diet plan alone could do the needful and help lose weight. They also consider it more effective since they do not face circumstances that make them hungrier than usual and consume more calories as a result.

But Doucette wanted to lay all the facts on the table and explain why including cardio in one’s routine could be more beneficial than the preconceived notion. He admitted that performing cardio did increase the need for calorie consumption, but with a twist.

He argued that the hunger post-cardio would still only increase consumption by 50%, which means one still retains the other half. Although it is a long-term commitment, combining progressive cardio and an appropriate diet could help lose fat.

“You would eventually lose weight…because you’d be consistently in a calorie deficit. Eventually, sure. You’d hit a plateau. But you could then do more cardio!”

Another crucial aspect of including cardio in one’s routine was added benefits apart from calorie burning. Exercise helps with movement and keeps the individual active and running, which is essential for better health.

“Cardio increases your quality of life…now that I’m more active and more fit, my life is better…I have more energy every single day…”

Overall, one may consider cardio as a means of consuming more calories, but the truth is it makes living life better. Even if the workout is done on an empty stomach, the way Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson does, Doucette believes it has a certain path to its effects.

Greg Doucette Analyzes Dwayne Johnson’s Empty-stomach Cardio Practice

Dietary and exercise practices can vary from person to person, with several fitness enthusiasts customizing their routines to suit their needs. Dwayne Johnson figured that performing cardio on an empty stomach with just some caffeine and amino acids would give him a better experience.

But Doucette clarified that the practice doesn’t quite guarantee extra benefits in burning calories. It might even negatively affect energy levels while working out since it leads to a deficit in its levels. However, explaining how different plans worked for different people, he acknowledged it was valid for ‘The Rock’ since it worked for him.