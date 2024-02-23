“That Was Mad to Watch…”: The Internet Goes Into a Frenzy as Chris Bumstead Recalls the ‘Challenge Round’ From Mr. Olympia

Reigning five-time Classic Physique Mr. Olympia champion, Chris Bumstead is a name to reckon with. The most dominant bodybuilder of this era is famous for his rigorous training and diet regime, more than his unbelievable physique. Loved by all, and boasting fans all around the world CBum is one of the most humble human beings ever.

With over 20 million Instagram followers, the bodybuilder is effortlessly the most popular now. CBum keeps his fans posted regularly through his social media on everything from workout routines, to life updates and more. Recently, the bodybuilder shared a post on his social media feed that left the entire internet go into a mode of frenzy.

In his recent post, he talked about the “Challenge Round” at the Mr. Olympia, which was introduced in the early 2000s. What the challenge round meant was a competitor got to pick an opponent and strike a pose they felt they could use to beat them.

The winner of each round gets to stay at center stage and pick another opponent each time. In the post shared by Chris Bumstead, he was seen striking a few poses and captioned the post as;

“Anyone remember the Challenge Round at the @mrolympiallc like 20 years ago?? If you’re a fan of early 2000’s bodybuilding do yourself a favor and look it up on YouTube. Mel and Iain showed me this not that long ago, I thought it was pretty cool. I’m sure it would take up a lot of time, but definitely be fun to watch.”

In 2004, they introduced the challenge round to promote Joe Weider’s Olympia Weekend. There was a mood of freshness with this prestigious event. Thoughts of how the event could be more attractive and exciting were going around. This is when the challenge round was incubated.

The event, however, did not last for too long. There were not many who liked the idea of the particular event since its inception. It later became known as ‘bodybuilding’s worst idea.’ Chris Bumstead, on the other hand, who seemed interested in this event, asked his fans if they would like it to make a comeback into the Olympia, by captioning his post that read;



“Who’d want to see this concept come back???”

Chris Bum’s fans could not keep calm upon seeing his recent post. They commented on it, supporting bringing back this age-old concept.

Fans back Chris Bumstead’s suggestion of bringing back the Challenge Round

With many fans commenting positively on this idea, it is remarkable to see how CBum’s fans support him. One fan commented on the post and wrote “Whatever brings more aesthetics.” IFBB Pro, Breno Freire also commented on his post supporting the idea and wrote, “If you want to yes bro…”

Another fan commented on the post praising Ronnie Coleman and the challenge round and said “That was mad to watch, Big Ron smoked everyone!” While another wrote “Hell yeah.. I always watch that clip when Jay beat Ronnie with abs.” Another fan just went gaga over CBum and wrote “Bro’s the definition of Majestic.”

While most fans were going crazy over his physique in the post, a few of them supported bringing back the idea of Challenge Round in Mr. Olympia. Do you think the Challenge Round should make a re-entry into the upcoming editions of Mr. Olympia?