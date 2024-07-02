“No Place to Hide”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Mentors Fellow Pump Club Editor Through Some Intense Forward Lunges

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a fitness enthusiast, former bodybuilder, Hollywood star, and now an occasional gym coach to his friends. As if the 76-year-old wasn’t occupied enough already, he recently took up another fun activity at the gym to teach some exercise techniques.

In a recent Instagram video uploaded by the official team of the Pump Club, Schwarzenegger was captured mentoring Daniel Ketchell through some forward lunges. While making sure his fellow editor maintained his form correctly, his goal was also to teach viewers the appropriate way to perform the exercise.

Being one of the most notable bodybuilders of his time, Schwarzenegger began working out at the gym at a young age. In fact, he aimed to be a powerlifter even before he started training for bodybuilding, just to make the transition to his dream career that little bit easier.

Now, with bucketloads of experience under his belt, nothing could stop the Hollywood star from chasing after multiple goals. However, to help others with theirs was even more rewarding, and Schwarzenegger ensured Ketchell left no stone unturned in properly performing his forward lunges.

“When Arnold is your coach, there’s no place to hide. Watch him coach Ketch through lunges.”

Schwarzenegger also clarified that it was okay to hold on to something to maintain balance as long as one kept the pressure on the front leg and squatted lower. There was no need to feel pain or discomfort and individuals could go as low as their bodies allowed to, without feeling ashamed of their mobility.

“There’s no shame in lowering your body less as you build up strength or work around injuries.”

As long as gymgoers were able to slowly work their way into perfecting the exercise, that was all that mattered. Celebrating the little wins, in this case, was crucial, and that was something Schwarzenegger has often focused on in his addresses to his village.

Schwarzenegger once wanted people to focus on their gradual progress

Although looking at the bigger picture of one’s goal was not wrong, Schwarzenegger once admitted that it could skew one’s current perception of progress. It might lead to chasing the ultimate goal and beating oneself up when the work seems slower than usual.

A few weeks ago, when Schwarzenegger welcomed new members of his fitness app, ‘The Pump’, he talked about this phenomenon in detail. Urging everyone to celebrate their small wins while keeping their eyes on the prize, he emphasized how one could get more motivation to succeed if they kept up with this practice.