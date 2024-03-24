Mike Mentzer Once Revealed How High Intensity Training Is the Best for Natural Bodybuilders

Fitness enthusiasts find it tough to maintain a natural physique. These difficulties sometimes push some bodybuilders to use steroids, which is something Mike Mentzer has instructed them to avoid. The pioneer of high-intensity training once suggested that the training procedure is the best way to have a natural physique, as per this viral YouTube video by Heavy Duty College.

Advertisement

A plethora of training processes are available. Mike Mentzer was an ardent supporter of the HIT regime who even spread the word about its benefits. But HIT isn’t for the faint of heart; it requires the participant to test their physical and mental limitations and more.

Recovery, however, is the key to muscular growth, regardless of what procedure the bodybuilder follows. As a part of recovery after sustaining muscular rupture during exercise, these muscles go into muscle hypertrophy, which causes them to expand. But Mentzer brought attention to the fact that steroids speed up this healing process.

Advertisement

Using steroids does help the bodybuilder get results faster since they hasten the recovery process. Mentzer said that a lot of bodybuilders utilize it in the days leading up to big contests, so they seem bigger.

However, these bodybuilders will quickly see a decline in their muscle mass if they stop using steroids and go for a natural process. Nevertheless, Mentzer emphasized the significance of HIT at this point.

The legend claimed that although HIT is very difficult to endure, the benefits it provides to natural bodybuilders are unparalleled:

“Heavy duty, high intensity training is tailor made for the non-steroid natural bodybuilder because of the page staking precaution to properly regulate the volume and frequency of exercise to prevent overtraining.”

The training regime of Mike Mentzer ahead of major contests

When it came to bodybuilding, Mike Mentzer was in a league of his own. The icon competed on the greatest stages of the sport, but he never experienced the glory of a Mr. Olympia win. But the legendary bodybuilder’s training regime was unlike any other. Mentzer would often skip training altogether until a week before a competition, in contrast to the majority of bodybuilders, who would devote hours upon hours to the gym in preparation.

Advertisement

Workouts for Mentzer often become shorter with each passing week, and he always begins his training regimen twelve weeks before an event. The legend would often keep himself busy in the days leading up to the event, either mentally preparing or just enjoying life.