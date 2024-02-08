“Only Took Me 50 Years”: Jay Cutler Confessed Checking Out Brand That He Swore Against During His Bodybuilding Prime

Bodybuilders are often strict about their meal plans and dietary requirements. Therefore, when Mr. Olympia icon Jay Cutler had some exposure to fast food joints during his prime, he refrained from them. And while chicken and rice was pretty much a bodybuilder staple throughout the decades, the icon stayed away from the popular fried chicken.

In an old video, Cutler confessed that while his diet consisted of a lot of calories for bulking, fast food joints like KFC were a no-go for him. He feared getting addicted to fried chicken and restrained himself from the savory treat. Instead, he resorted to extremely bland food that he would consume for the sole purpose of gaining size.

Since the 4x Mr. Olympia hasn’t been big on cuisines or trying out new foods, his diet plans for bulking and cutting were mostly a part of his routine. With multiple meals throughout the day, Cutler had no room to try out junk food unless it came in as a cheat day meal.

With all of this in mind, the bodybuilder once confessed how he tended to stay away from Kentucky Fried Chicken. He didn’t know what they tasted like, and because he was afraid of liking them, he did not want to know either.

“I’ve never tried Kentucky Fried Chicken, so I don’t know what it tastes like. I’ll never crave it and I’ll probably never try it because I’m afraid I’ll like it.”

However, a decade after his retirement, Cutler finally gave himself a chance to test what it tasted like. Joking that it took about 50 years for him to pick his first KFC meal, he decided to indulge.

“It only took me 50 years to try KFC.”

He chose chicken tenders, a burger, gravy, mashed potatoes, and iced tea. Unfortunately, Cutler reported that he found nothing spectacular about the meal. He wasn’t blown away by the experience, thus rendering his decade-long wait useless. However, fans had a gala time watching their favorite bodybuilder’s disappointment.

Fans and elite bodybuilders react to Jay Cutler trying KFC

Cutler’s dejection at his much-awaited meal became a source of entertainment for fans and fellow fitness enthusiasts. Most vehemently agreed with the icon’s 4/10 rating, stating that KFC was average at best.

“It was better 20 years ago”

The view followed many bodybuilders and pages vouching for rival Chick-fil-A instead. The official account of Arnold Sports Festival commented:

“It’s no Chick-fil-A”

Meanwhile, others convinced Cutler that he just didn’t order the right things, even calling out fellow bodybuilding veteran Lee Priest since he has been a KFC connoisseur.

“4 out of 10?! You better not let @leepriestofficial72 hear that!”

“Turn around and get the original recipe chicken bucket!”

Nevertheless, fans appreciated his food reviews and wanted more of it.