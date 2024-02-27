Chris Bumstead Surprises Fans in Unexpected Collab With Another Mr. Olympia, Ryan Terry, for ‘Most Intense Dad Bod Training’

Ever since his fifth Mr. Olympia title, Chris Bumstead has been neck-deep in collaborations and off-season workouts. So far, he has traveled to various countries, meeting business partners and fellow bodybuilders for fun sessions. Recently, in a similar situation, he teamed up with another Mr. Olympia titleholder to sweat it out at the gym.

Ryan J. Terry rose to popularity after winning the New York Pro 2023. The British Men’s Physique champion began training hard for his ultimate trophy – the Mr. Olympia Sandow. At 35, Terry not only set an ideal example of aging like fine wine, but he did so by winning these titles.

In a recent post, the two Mr. Olympia icons got together for what seemed like a workout session. In a series of pictures that the British bodybuilder posted, both Bumstead and he sat in at Elev8tion Fitness in Miami, having a fun conversation. While they smiled at each other and even seemed to be exchanging tips for exercises, fans were overjoyed to see the unexpected collaboration.

Calling it a dad-bod training session, Terry hinted at how Bumstead and he were similar in many ways. From Mr. Olympia titles to being fathers—in the former’s case, soon-to-be one, the bodybuilders learned a lot from their meet.

“The most intense dad bod training I have endured in my fitness career @cbum – definitely one for the books!!”

Meanwhile, Bumstead shared the post on his story and added some humor to their dynamic. Although the duo was clearly up to something, the Canadian dismissed the speculations by joking in the caption put up in his story:

“Couple Mr. O’s pretending we actually workout”

The bodybuilders had flown to Miami for a fitness event organized by Gymshark. Apart from Terry, Bumstead met many other public figures, including Gymshark Creative Director David Laid and podcaster Chris Williamson. Before this event, Bumstead even flew to Brazil for one of his most exciting collaborations.

Chris Bumstead sneaked in a workout with on-stage rival Ramon Dino

Mr. Olympia, over the decades, has given bodybuilding enthusiasts some of the most nail-biting matches and iconic rivals in history. Currently, in the Classic Physique arena, if anyone has come close to beating the reigning champion Chris Bumstead, it’s got to be Brazilian Hulk Ramon Rocha Queiroz, a.k.a. Ramon Dino.

The duo met in Brazil for a special project. And while that cooked, Bumstead couldn’t help but give fans a glimpse of their training session at Ramon’s gym. Fans have loved to witness their friendly rivalry both on and off-stage, and the reigning champion has often admitted that Ramon has been the closest to beating him for the title. Their friendship is proof of how sportsmanship goes beyond the field.