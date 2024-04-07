Mike Mentzer Once Spilt the Beans on How to ‘Train as Hard as Possible’

High-intensity training may demand a lot more power than traditional techniques, but it packs a punch during the results. This was why Mike Mentzer swore by it to get bigger and more conditioned without spending too much time at the gym. As an ardent follower of Arthur Jones, Mentzer went on to pioneer the HIT technique and even added his twist to it to suit him. It helped him guide others through various training videos on how to train harder and enter a champion mindset.

In a resurfaced video posted by the Instagram account @mikementzers, the late bodybuilder reveals his secret to training intensely. He often maintained how individual capacities couldn’t stop one from achieving any fitness goal, given that they have the dedication towards it. He addressed it in the clip, along with some words of encouragement for fitness enthusiasts.

Mentzer suggested thinking of a logically sound goal, to fulfill the purpose of one’s training, no matter what. This meant that the individual needed to chart down their routine. You need to stick by it, and successfully work through it with great intensity.

“Once your goal is sharply but realistically defined, all that remains is carrying out your plan.”

Amidst planning a routine, one might worry about their capabilities and whether they could pull off the necessary workouts. However, Mentzer assured that as long as fitness enthusiasts set their goals with full awareness, they needn’t worry about individual potential.

On the contrary, the potential was only an indication of a possibility that could take place. Instead of dwelling over the chance of something that could occur, Mentzer stressed the importance of trying and shooting for the moon right away.

“In other words, you’ll never know how good you might have become, unless you try. So let’s get with it.”

Mentzer had a set of rules and tips that he always followed while training and advised his clients to do the same. His outlook towards workouts was simple. They were increased intensity, fewer sets, and therefore, less time spent in the gym and more time recovering. Even his philosophy surrounding nutrition was set in stone for generations to follow.

Mike Mentzer warned fitness enthusiasts to not overdo protein in meal plans

Heavy-duty exercises weren’t Mentzer’s only forte. He also talked about nutrition and explained his simple philosophy surrounding it. He once spoke about the significance of walking on the tightrope of nutrition, in a resurfaced video posted by Heavy Duty College on YouTube.

The main idea was to follow a balanced diet and avoid overdoing any nutrients throughout the workout. One might try to pile on proteins to maximize gains, but Mentzer reported that it didn’t work that way. Fitness enthusiasts need to eat to maintain their bodies and sustain heavy-duty training. Any food quantity pushed far beyond that would only cause harm or remain ineffective toward the goal.