“Grateful to Call This Man a Friend”: Chris Bumstead Teams Up With Ryan J. Terry for a ‘Decent Workout’

Chris Bumstead has been utilizing his off-season by collaborating with fellow bodybuilders for intense gym sessions. Recently, he teamed up with Mr. Olympia Men’s Physique champion Ryan J. Terry for a candid YouTube video. The duo met up in the US, where they filmed a workout routine while sharing a fun camaraderie. Bumstead recently shared some shots of their collab on Instagram.

One of the many similarities the bodybuilders shared was how both are fathers or soon-to-be father in Bumstead’s case. Combined with their extensive experience at the Mr. Olympia stage, their friendship had grown stronger. While bonding over personal life, Terry had even admitted how he went through the most intense workout with the Canadian.

Bumstead posted a detailed look into their collaboration on his YouTube channel. They had flown to the US for an event in Miami conducted by the fitness brand Gymshark. After a power-packed segment where they interacted with their fans at the event, they got together to film at the Elev8tion Fitness Centre.

But when he posted about the collaboration on Instagram, he teased that the routine was ‘decent’. Their banter stole the show with words of advice and exchange of opinions. In the end, Bumstead was simply grateful to be able to call Terry his good friend.

“One of the best to ever do it, grateful to call this man a friend.”

Together, they started with dumbbell lateral raises and moved on to a few sets on the shoulder press machine. They then performed some sets on the incline rear delt fly machine before wrapping up with dumbbell front raises.

Throughout the video, they discussed many subjects, including their recent Olympia wins, being a father, maintaining a gym, and many more. Bumstead seemed to cherish these moments over the overall workout.

“Got some tips on being a Dad and @mrolympiallc at the same time and what we can call it a decent workout…”

Bumstead’s joke about how the duo was only hanging out under the pretense of working out began even before he released his YouTube video. Terry had already given a glimpse of their collaboration before his Canadian colleague could announce it. And the latter had shared it with a similar taunt.

Chris Bumstead goes through the most intense dad bod training with Ryan Terry

The British bodybuilder had posted a series of photos on his Instagram where they seemed having a fun conversation. Calling it the most intense dad bod training, he thanked his Canadian counterpart for providing him with the opportunity.

However, Bumstead added some humor to the mix when he shared the post on his Instagram stories. He quipped how being a couple of Mr. Olympias, they were just pretending to have an intense workout session. Fans have enjoyed their chemistry so far and hope to see more collaborations like theirs.