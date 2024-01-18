“Super Screwed Up Right Now”: Chris Bumstead Admits Working on Multiple Injuries Throughout Bodybuilding Training for a Healthier 2024

Being the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion five times in a row must have come at a cost. While it did come in the form of immense pressure for Chris Bumstead, it also presented much damage to his body over five years of training. Luckily, the icon decided to do something about it.

In a recent YouTube video, Bumstead walked his fans through a special session with head trainer Justin King. But instead of his usual workout routine, Bumstead focused on his injuries and tears that needed recovery. That’s where King stepped in.

King is the owner and head trainer at Built Better Arizona, who helps athletes train efficiently with tangible results. Over the years, he has helped athletes across various sports, including NFL, NHL, MLB, UFC, Olympic sports, and more. With Bumstead, the plan was to address his multiple muscle tears and injuries sustained over time.

Immediately after listing all the concerns, King pointed out that the bodybuilding icon had a troublesome left side of the body. His list of injured parts included the left labrum, right hamstring, knee, shoulder, teres minor, left short head of the bicep, and left vastus lateralis.

“I’m assuming that the left side of your body is just like super screwed up right now, locked over there. And that’s why, like, all these things are starting to happen to the left side.”

To get a closer look and fix these issues, King made Bumstead perform a variety of physical tests. These gave the trainer a detailed look into the bodybuilder’s muscular changes while he was in motion. Once King determined the issues and their root cause, it was time for some therapy.

“I’ve obviously hurt myself in a lot in the past, so trying to be preventative, fix some things up.”

The entire session lasted about 45 minutes and involved a lot of strength training for Bumstead’s arm. In the end, the bodybuilder reported a good pump and felt the burn in the designated area. While his recovery still has a long way to go, the icon believes that the session with King will lead to a great beginning.

Chris Bumstead faced a slump before the new year

After winning his fifth consecutive title, the Canadian bodybuilder had a lot to look forward to. However, with a recent hair transplant leading to an extended break from all forms of workout, Bumstead faced a downward spiral into demotivation.

The tables turned once he was determined to make a change with the onset of 2024. Launching a transformation challenge and encouraging fans to exercise with him, the icon found his lost spark. Currently, he’s on his journey to make improvements and lead a healthier life. And sessions like the one he had with Justin King aim towards this goal.