“One and Only Scientifically Valid Approach”: Mike Mentzer Once Boasted About How His Unique Bodybuilding Training Stood Out

Many who enter the field of fitness and bodybuilding know Mike Mentzer as an innovator who changed the face of the sport. With his various science-backed methods, the late bodybuilder gained a reputation for being a trailblazer for his concept of high-intensity training.

Advertisement

In an audio interview with journalist Peter McGough, the veteran once sat down to talk about how his training method was unique. Other trainers at the time would hesitate to make bold claims. But Mentzer had his receipts ready and admitted how he wouldn’t pull back from pitching it to the people of science.

Advertisement

Mentzer took pride in his methods and the way he trained. When he took English bodybuilding icon Dorian Yates under his wing, he made sure to curate every workout of his to the optimum level. After all, the late bodybuilder’s philosophy was to focus on intensity, which in turn cuts down training time.

The highlight of the conversation was how Mentzer was extremely confident in his bold take. The high-intensity method stood out and was effective. It impacted many fitness enthusiasts and aspiring bodybuilders. And to set the record straight, the late bodybuilder claimed to what extent he would go to:

“I have no doubt that I could go in front of the Royal Academy of Science, to convince every one of them using logic and presenting the evidence that what I have here is the one and only scientifically valid approach of training. I have no doubt about it.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzUWaR-oSsI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

In fact, to Mentzer’s pride and joy, high-intensity training was not just a fad among fitness enthusiasts. What started as a bodybuilding staple evolved into a global concept. And while he encouraged others to study it along with him, he knew not everyone would be academically inclined on this subject.

However, Yates was not the only one of his mentees at the gym. The six-time Mr. Olympia took pains to learn and practice Mentzer’s teachings. Both men would train together and look up to innovators like Arthur Jones for their contributions to the sport.

So how did Dorian Yates function with Mike Mentzer?

After the 1992 Mr. Olympia that Yates won, the mass monster immediately consulted Mentzer for further advice. Having tried and tested his high-intensity method, the English bodybuilder finally found a solid direction.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzW6rYtIHPX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In an old interview, Yates admitted that Mentzer was his hero. The kind of intellect that the late bodybuilder possessed, along with his passion for combining fitness with science, gave him all the respect. And years after his demise, Mentzer is still considered a pioneer in bodybuilding.