“Above All Else, the Gym Is a Community”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Issues an Important Reminder About Gym Etiquettes With a Hilarious Video

Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Xxx Terminator325 Jpg Usa Ca

Arnold Schwarzenegger learned the importance of building a fitness community early in his life. Since then, he has walked the path to his bodybuilding dreams while acknowledging the community’s role in his life. Now, at 76, the Austrian Oak has successfully managed to build a positive community by himself, with the help of his initiatives.

Be it his newsletter or social media content, the former bodybuilder has reiterated fitness and gym essentials for enthusiasts to be mindful of. This included certain etiquettes for people to follow at the gym.

In a hilarious video, Schwarzenegger displayed some unspoken rules that one must keep in mind while working out at the gym. The video, filmed at the Mecca of Bodybuilding, Gold’s Gym, featured some of his close friends who helped re-enact some scenes.

The Terminator star listed three important etiquettes that one must follow: Don’t take over equipment; put the weights away and share. People shouldn’t hog gym equipment to scroll away on their phones while others wait their turn. One must always put the weights away once they are done lifting. And lastly, it’s always good to share equipment, take turns, and encourage each other through sets.

“Remember, above all else, the gym is a community and we are all working just to be a little better every day!”

When Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to post this video, many fitness enthusiasts expressed their frustration and affirmation towards the issues brought up. However, the star’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, found the video hilarious and educational. He commented:

“The acting in this video deserves awards.”

Over the last few years, Schwarzenegger has put out multiple resources for people to grow more enthusiastic about fitness. From writing books and launching his fitness app to releasing a free e-book, the former bodybuilder is quite serious about building a positive corner around health and fitness.

Arnold Schwarzenegger launches his fitness app with promising rewards

The philosophy behind Schwarzenegger’s initiatives is to start as soon as possible instead of waiting for the right time. This dictated most of his recent releases, including his mobile application – ‘The Pump’.

Before the New Year, the star highlighted how people would wait to begin their workouts instead of starting immediately. This prompted him to challenge his village to “finish strong” and to wrap up 2023 with intense workouts. This initiative was a success, and people also took up the challenge seriously to witness transformations.