Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Busts Myth on Intermittent Fasting’s Link to Risk of Heart Disease

One specific topic has taken over the news this week. The claims that time-restricted eating, commonly known as intermittent fasting, was associated with a 91% increase in the risk of heart disease piqued the interest of Arnold Schwarzenegger as well. On the other hand, the Austrian Oak presents a different viewpoint on this matter in his newsletter.

Instead of focusing on what a person eats, intermittent fasting focuses on the time (time window) when they eat. Since fasting is required most of the time, the person engaging in this practice might choose a time frame (generally 16:8 Not Eating: Eating) in which they can eat.

The procedure is very straightforward; however, according to Schwarzenegger, the research mentioned that this eating practice was making people prone to heart diseases was only an abstract.

Schwarzenegger isn’t criticizing the study per se, but he does claim that the data hasn’t been validated via specified protocols. To make things further clear, the former California governor briefly mentioned:

“No peer-reviewed study shows a cause-and-effect relationship between intermittent fasting and heart disease.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger went deep into the study and mentioned that it is not making such bold assertions about the dieting process. The researchers reviewed data in which the participants were asked to describe their diet over two days. According to Schwarzenegger, those who reduced their normal intake can’t be considered to have engaged in intermittent fasting.

His emphasis on the study’s abstract nature is further underlined. The fact that the title was a “little premature” is something that Schwarzenegger brings up as a possible reason for it going viral. He even mentioned a few lines that the abstract’s authors emphasized:

“Even the abstract authors wrote, ‘Although the study identified an association between an 8-hour eating window and cardiovascular death, this does not mean that time-restricted eating caused cardiovascular death.'”

Schwarzenegger wanted to highlight a specific advantage of this diet method. He elaborated on the weight-reduction benefits of intermittent fasting. According to the Terminator actor, this method is healthy for an individual’s heart since it aids in weight loss.

Arnold Schwarzenegger came up with a new approach to nutrition

An “Anti-Diet Diet plan” was once proposed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. This dietary regimen was unique since it didn’t concentrate on cutting out any specific foods. However, Schwarzenegger advises against consuming refined grains, ultra-processed foods, and sweets.

On the other hand, he made it clear that there’s a limit to how much of these items an individual may eat. According to Schwarzenegger, in the long run, a person would merely put back the weight they lost since they didn’t take out many nutrients. He went on to say that the food’s quality was crucial. If one is serious about eating healthy, Schwarzenegger stresses the need to keep track of calorie consumption.