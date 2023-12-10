“Probably One of the The Luckiest Guys”: Despite 13 Surgeries, Ronnie Coleman Reflects on His ‘God-Gifted’ Physique During Mr. Olympia

Ronnie Coleman made his name in the bodybuilding fraternity for various reasons: an award-winning physique, a rags-to-riches story, and a champion mindset. Despite having it all, however, the icon lost his crown after eight consecutive years of dominating the Mr. Olympia stage. While retirement should have been peaceful, in a cruel twist of fate, Coleman’s health issues caught up to him.

Advertisement

The king of bodybuilding faced multiple injuries along his back that required attention and surgeries. However, this led him into a rabbit hole of other health issues. What started as a treatment for chronic back pain turned into a hellscape of hospital visits and 13 surgeries for the icon. In a recent interview on The Ranveer Show podcast, however, Coleman had a different view.

Advertisement

He first admitted that he didn’t necessarily indulge in interactions that compared his injuries to his achievements. However, he never saw his current state as something to be pitied or sad about.

“I’m still eight times Mr. Olympia… They don’t affect me at all because nobody knows how I truly feel about it.”

Further emphasizing this, the 59-year-old acknowledged that his physique wasn’t out of the ordinary. And for that, he had God to thank for.

“I’m probably one of the the luckiest guys in the whole wide world. You know God gave me the gift that he didn’t give nobody else on this earth.”

And that’s why Ronnie Coleman is the king of bodybuilding. Not only did his physique shine through across the decades, but his champion mindset also got him through a lot. While he still needs some support to walk, nothing limits the icon when it comes to working out.

Advertisement

What is Ronnie Coleman up to currently?

Apart from touring across various countries to promote supplements, Coleman has been sweating it out in the gym. Whether or not the Sandow’s at stake, the icon makes sure to get up and get going to keep in shape. While he once indulged in record-breaking weight-lifting sessions, the champion now enjoys putting up his workout sessions on social media.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0j46uKyjWV/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Currently, he has been collaborating with many elite bodybuilders, athletes, and fitness influencers on his YouTube channel. He also teamed up with Arnold Schwarzenegger in order to get a workout session done. Amidst this and traveling, Coleman also sold his house and home gym earlier this year. Life has taken a turn for the better, and the GOAT seems to be coming up with more new plans for the year.