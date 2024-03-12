“Protect Your Health and Live Longer…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils Effects of Short Workouts in His Recent Newsletter

Nowadays, for most people, taking time to work out is becoming tougher. Exercising regularly and eating a good diet are arguably the most crucial elements of staying healthy and living a long life. Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the fittest people at the age of 76, writes in his recent newsletter, about how not working out or keeping the body active could lead to several issues.

Most studies suggest that an inactive body is a breeding ground for multiple diseases. But Arnold has the perfect answer for most people who have busy schedules and do not have much time to work out or exercise. He states that to avoid diseases and improve longevity, one does not need to go to the gym or require a lot of time. A little time—around 30 minutes—is all you need to keep yourself fit.

“Research suggests you can protect your health and live longer with as little as 30 minutes per week of exercise.”

Yes, all you need is just 30 minutes per week. Arnold states that the whole point of doing short workouts is to completely transform your health. Improve your way of life and lifespan.

“Going from no strength training to 30 minutes can dramatically change your health and help you build stronger habits. Getting started is the hardest part, but when you realize a little strength goes a long way, it can change everything.”

Arnold notes in his newsletter that in 16 studies, it was found that strength training led to a 20 percent reduction in the risk of death from all causes. This is only because the extra resistance helps the protein fight cancer, diabetes, and CVD.

Furthermore, Arnold pointed out that those who find strength training difficult can begin with cardio. The impact of cardio will be huge; however, one needs to note that it requires more time to achieve similar results.

“Research suggests 1 hour of aerobic exercise per week can lower your mortality risk by 15 percent.”

Therefore, Arnold suggests to his fellow village members how to start with the short workouts. Make sure you block 10 minutes of your day for a walk. Or, you can even try out Arnold’s Workout of the Week, which would only take you 15 minutes. Short workouts thus have a massive impact and will be effective for everyone if followed conscientiously.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares the ultimate heart health hacks

In another edition of Arnold’s newsletter, the star talked about how a minute or two of intense exercise can offer a lot of health benefits. The legend added how short movements lasting a couple of minutes can help keep diseases at bay and boost heart health.

A study backed this up by stating that involving yourself in 1-2 minutes of intense exercise can be a “life-extending decision.”Individuals who did 3–4 sets of heavy exercise saw a lower incidence of heart disease. He suggests sprinting up the stairs and investing in jumping jacks.

This will raise the heart rate, improve circulation, and help the heart function better while burning calories. He recommends these to individuals who are pressing for time and struggling to hit the gym.