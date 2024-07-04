Arnold Schwarzenegger Solves the Mystery Behind Airplane Alcohol’s Efficacy

Traveling and refreshments on the plane could hit differently, especially when it comes to alcohol. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently talked about the subject in detail, answering the question of why spirits seem to have more of a punch in-flight, compared to normal consumption.

In his recent newsletter, the star highlighted an observation that many might have noticed while traveling. While alcohol consumption may provide varied results in normal circumstances, at an altitude, the same amount might knock you out!

Highlighting a study on this subject, Schwarzenegger revealed that this happened due to fluctuations in blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep quality. While flying high, these factors may experience some dramatic changes that lead to visible differences in reaction.

To understand the phenomenon further, the researchers experimented with two groups of people. One stayed sober, while the other consumed the equivalent of two drinks of beer or wine. They also noted the difference in sleep quality by sleeping in a sleep bunker while the others slept in an altitude chamber.

“Flying — even without the booze — causes a decrease in blood oxygen and heart rate. But things bottom out when you mix alcohol and super high altitudes…”

The experiment saw the subjects’ blood-oxygen levels drop to 85% while their heart rate increased by almost 20 beats per minute. That’s why when you decide to consume alcohol at an altitude, it’s best to exercise precaution.

“If you feel extra sluggish, low energy, or suffer from poor sleep after your flight, the in-air drinks are likely the culprits.”

Moderation is always the key, especially in such situations where letting go for a little bit doesn’t do much harm. However, if one already has high blood pressure and stress levels, it’s better to make an informed decision.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once revealed the ill-effects of red wine

We now know that one must be mindful of consuming alcohol, whether in-flight or outside. However, even on the ground, a harmless glass of red wine could act as the catalyst for headaches, which may become unpleasant.

According to Schwarzenegger, the antioxidant present in wine grapes that help in processing the alcohol is the culprit. The antioxidant (quercetin glucuronide) reacts with an enzyme (ALDH2) while the spirit is being metabolized. The enzyme eventually releases byproducts during the process that end up causing the headache.