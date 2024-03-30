7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals a ‘Daily Practice That Increases Happiness’

Over the years, studies have proved that thinking about death can improve physical health and longevity. Similarly, former bodybuilding icon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his recent newsletter, writes about how thinking about death increases life span.

As humans, we tend not to think about the end of life but live in the present. However, according to Arnold, he states that skipping ahead to the end boosts the quality of your life and it can be a ‘Daily Practice That Increases Happiness.’

“Studies suggest that if you want to live a happier life, it helps to think about death.”

Earlier it was believed that thinking about death makes people more negative in both their thoughts and life. However, researchers have recently studied the paradoxical relationship between life and death for decades. The scientists have now come up with an opposite study.

“Not only does confronting your mortality make you happier, but research suggests it promotes better health and can lead to healthier behaviors.

Arnold further states that, when you start having such thoughts, it helps you improve your lifestyle. You start exercising more. smoking less, and most importantly, you have a sense of empathy towards everyone. He quotes that, it turns you into a better person, and you would even donate time or money for good causes.

Furthermore, the Austrian Oak says that there is a reason why people don’t want to think about death. When an individual thinks of death, is when they realize how much time they have left. This is when we force our brains to switch to happy thoughts and start thinking about what we can do and what we don’t want to lose in life.

Moreover, Schwarzenegger states that there are only a few studies on how often one should think about death. However, in an interview conducted by Michael Easter with the people in Bhutan (one of the happiest countries in the world), it was learned that they think about death three times a day. They followed this routine as part of their happiness protocol.

Therefore, Arnold states that thinking about death three times a day might be too much for you to begin with. Hence, he suggests practicing it daily, by starting with small thoughts.

“Acknowledging your limited time can help you feel better and make the most of your days. “

Arnold Schwarzenegger cracks the code for living a long life

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a lot of golden hacks to be on top of your health and fitness. In another edition of his newsletter, he talks about the simplest trick one can do to add more years to life by laughing.

Researchers have drawn a close connection between one’s quality of life and laughter. Unlike children, adults deal with various stressors in their everyday lives that make them prone to sadness. A study on ‘Sense of Humor and Causes of Mortality’ showed that people could live up to eight more years if they laughed often.

The study also stated that humor can help in protecting cognitive function. The icon referenced “humor cliff,” a phenomenon in which people laugh less in their 20s as opposed to in childhood. Therefore, keeping yourself happy and laughing it out is the key to go.

It depicted that there is a 48% decrease in death overall, and a 73% lowered risk of death from cardiac disease. And, an 83% decrease in the chances of infection. Therefore, he urges his followers to pick up and do any activity that’s sure to bring them happiness.