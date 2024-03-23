7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals a Type of Diet That Can Help Reduce Depression

To lead a healthy lifestyle, following a regular and nutritious diet is of primary importance. It does not matter whether one is a fitness buff or not; diets play a significant role in everyone’s life. 7-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger also vouches for the same, as he follows a well-designed diet routine for himself. In a similar vein, he discusses a specific diet that, according to scientific research, helps reduce depression in his recent newsletter.

Advertisement

It is well known that working out and exercising lead to better mental health. But Arnold writes that even our eating styles help boost our mental muscles. That being said, what is this particular diet Arnold is talking about?

“Recent research suggests that a Mediterranean-style diet can help reduce symptoms of depression.”

Advertisement

According to studies, Arnold writes that people who followed the Mediterranean-style diet witnessed a significant impact. The participants in this study were classified based on their depression in remission. Scientists examined more than 1500 people who had depressive symptoms.

The participants were ranged from moderate to severe by the scientists. During the study, a meta-analysis of five studies examined interventions lasting anywhere from six to 48 weeks.

The Austrian Oak further mentions that once the scientists completed the study, most speculated that the Mediterranean diet has a higher chance of improving one’s gut bacteria, which, in turn, sends chemical signals to your brain, hence reducing depression.

“By reducing “bad” bacteria and increasing “good” bacteria, a Mediterranean diet could tip the balance of signals sent to the brain in a way that reduces depression.”

However, Arnold states that there is not enough substantiation to prove that a Mediterranean-style diet prevents or heals depression. But, even if it helps fight these depressive symptoms in the slightest of ways, it will still be an advantage for us.

Advertisement

Therefore, for those wishing to follow the Mediterranean diet, Arnold suggests consuming whole grains, vegetables, fruit, legumes, nuts, olive oil, and seafood, including moderate poultry and low-fat dairy, and limiting refined sugar, butter, and processed meat.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Anti-Diet Diet Plan” will help in weight loss

A balanced, wholesome diet is the cornerstone of a healthy life. With many fad diets open to pick from, it’s difficult to find one that suits your body and fitness goals. In another edition of his newsletter, “Anti-Diet Diet Plan,” Arnold had a different take on nutrition. Arnold writes that you don’t have to eliminate any foods you like.

The Austrian Oak felt the need to address his followers’ nutrition and diet confusion. He suggests a proper diet with a few restrictions will help. Research findings show limiting 3 particular foods—sugar, refined grains, and ultra-processed meals—can help with weight loss and good health outcomes.

He also added that completely chucking a particular food will make one regain the weight lost in the long term. The dietary preferences of individuals may vary, but the chief concern shall remain food quality. Hence, he opined that every diet method works by caloric restriction, and we should be mindful about our calorie intake.