Numerous stimulants are available for those who want to take their exercise regimen to the next level. But in his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger proposed his ‘village’ a method of building strength that did not need these stimulants. The seven-time Mr. Olympia has, as usual, provided appropriate research studies to support his claims.

Caffeine not only gives a boost to the nervous system but also kicks in adrenaline and is a big stimulant that people use before workouts. The particular stimulant was even formerly a staple of the Austrian Oak’s diet and preparation for workouts.

However, the former governor of California has recently come up with a more natural way:

“Research suggests an intense set before your normal sets can improve strength and anaerobic output.”

Schwarzenegger highlights a method called “post-activation potentiation” (PAP) for increasing strength. The Austrian Oak emphasized how fitness enthusiasts have been using this specific technique for many years.

According to PAP, the individual should perform an intense or explosive set before their regularly scheduled exercises. Heavy lifting, plyometric exercises, or even simply quick sprinting fall under this specific category. While some might think this PAP may cause fatigue after going through such intensity, it is actually the other way around:

“The higher-intensity movement primes your body and makes the subsequent exercises feel easier, which gives you more strength, power, and muscular endurance.”

In a research study that Schwarzenegger cited, a 10-second sprint was administered to participants before a 30-second cardio exercise. The results were favorable to PAP, as the participants who performed the 10-second sprint before the regular cardio workout showed less fatigue and higher power than those who didn’t. The same results were also obtained in the process of strength training.

Schwarzenegger, however, recommended the PAP with a proper recovery process. The Austrian Oak suggested resting for two to eight minutes between the different types of sets to get the maximum results:

“The key is making sure you get sufficient rest. The intense set can prime your muscles and neuromuscular system to do more than usual, but only if you balance fatigue.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger highlights the benefits of short workouts

People with fully packed schedules might not get much time to hit the gym. However, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger, even 30 minutes of exercise a week will have a profoundly positive effect on a person’s health.

Gaining power, even in little increments, may alter the course of events. A person’s risk of mortality even gets reduced to 15% with only one hour of aerobic activity every week. Furthermore, a person’s resistance to many diseases also increases by 20% with strength training.

The former bodybuilder requested his ‘village’ to spare at least ten minutes of their tight schedule for this. There are several health risks associated with inactivity, and these workouts, which don’t even take up much time, can help an individual become resistant to those risks.