Arnold Classic 2024: Wesley Vissers Wins the Classic Physique Category

The Arnold Classic 2024 witnessed one of the most nail-biting battles on the Classic Physique stage. Some of the contenders came as a surprise to fans and judges both. But in the end, the winner takes it all.

An intense war of aesthetics between Brazilian Hulk Ramon Dino and Dutch Pro Wessley Vissers resulted in the deserving winner – Wesley Vissers.

Vissers won the Europa Pro in 2023 and is the championship’s underdog. Although he once stood at 10th place at the Arnold Classic 2019, his jump from there to the current top two has been a significant twist in his career.

Ramon, on the other hand, has been one of the sought-after champions of the Classic Physique category. He’s currently the reigning winner before Vissers dethroned him.

The decision didn’t come in quite as a surprise for fans who were disappointed by Ramon’s packaging this year. Apart from the comments that expressed the desire to see something better, there was a stark contrast with the commentary on Vissers’ presentation. Rooting for the underdog paid off well, and the Dutch bodybuilder won the title.

Arnold Schwarzenegger happily presented the award to the new champion, reminiscing about his past and sharing some motivational words. He compared Vissers to his on-stage rival Lou Ferrigno due to his wide shoulders and stark similarities in posing.

A true underdog in every sense, he owned the comparison with pride. Schwarzenegger also asked Ramon to chin up, as bodybuilding was always full of wins and losses.

A new rival for Chris Bumstead after the Arnold Classic 2024?

Since the past few years, reigning Mr. Olympia Classic Physique, Chris Bumstead has battled with Ramon Dino on stage. Both bodybuilders have had a loyal fanbase who don’t stop supporting their favorites online. But now that the Arnold Classic 2024 has a new winner for the Classic Physique category, what does this mean for Bumstead?

Vissers has emerged as a champion at the event, and given his current conditioning and growth, there’s no doubt that he will bring something new to Mr. Olympia. However, Bumstead has dominated the Classic Physique scene for five years. He has the ideal physique that everyone considers the blueprint for the category. Whether or not Vissers can up his level to bring something equally eye-popping is a million-dollar question that only time will answer.