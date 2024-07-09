Does Drinking Water During a Meal Harm Digestion? Arnold Schwarzenegger Answers the Burning Question

In the world of fitness, there are many myths and misconceptions. There is however one misconception that remains prevalent today and that is the possibility of water intake during meals hampering the digestion process. To settle the debate once and for all, we turn to an expected source of wisdom: the living legend of bodybuilding and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Recently, the Austrian Oak answered this burning question that many a health freak has battled to answer for years and provided a full explanation for his ‘village’ members via his daily newsletter.

Under the title, “Overhead on Social: Does Drinking Water During a Meal Harm Digestion?” the bodybuilder addresses that the consumption of water while eating is entirely up to the individual- while some find it makes eating easier, the other group has an opposite preference.

However, regardless of the path implemented, the Austrian Oak claims that it will not alter their digestion in any way, as the enzymes in the stomach always bend to the food to digest it, independent of water consumption. If assistance with a breakdown is required, the stomach will naturally create the acid.

“In fact, research — and human biology — suggest the opposite: water is more likely to help with digestion.”

Water may not directly interfere with a person’s digestion because it is swiftly absorbed by the body, often within 20 minutes, and if drank before a meal, can inhibit the individual from consuming extra food.

According to Schwarzenegger, because food takes around 24-72 hours to be fully digested by the body, hydration status can only aid in avoiding overconsumption of meals and has no effect on how the body may absorb the food to gain nutrients.

Despite having no calories, water is an excellent assistance to many human body solutions, and once, while dispelling misconceptions about high-protein diets resulting in kidney stones, the bodybuilder also provided additional dietary advice as a treatment.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Adds Water and Other Nutritional Meals to Fight Kidney Stones

While protein is a popular nutrient among fitness enthusiasts, there are some misunderstandings surrounding it. One of those beliefs is that kidney stones are caused by high-protein diets, but Arnold Schwarzenegger claims that this is not the case. However, disregarding other dietary demands and eating more protein than necessary may raise an individual’s risk of developing it.

Kidney stones are at risk with obesity and a lack of mobility, but they are easily avoided with a healthy diet and adequate hydration, as the bodybuilder recommends drinking more water regularly, as well as a diet rich in fruits and vegetables with proper salt and sugar management. Even if one consumes a high-protein diet, meals rich in potassium, calcium, and vitamin C can help reduce the risk of contracting the disease.