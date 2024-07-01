Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals the Simplest Way to Recover From Physical and Mental Exhaustion

The internet can be a place of boon and bane at the same time owing to the truckload of information available at the drop of a hat. These include training tips, advice, nutrition facts, and pathways to healing. Hence, in an effort to simplify things for the average person, Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted to focus on recovery in his recent newsletter.

In a special edition of the daily periodical, he revealed what he felt was the best way to recover both mentally and physically. However, much to everyone’s surprise, this process did not include any biohacking or consuming supplements.

Schwarzenegger revealed that sleep was by far the most efficient pathway to recovery that is equally accessible and effective. It helps repair the muscles, assists the brain in processing information, and restores energy. In fact, the restoring ability of the body wholly depends on how much sleep one gets regularly.

To further strengthen his point, the bodybuilding icon highlighted research that suggested at least 7 hours of sleep for 30% decreased muscle soreness. However, that’s not all since sleep also affects our cognitive ability, energy levels, and overall strength.

“Good sleepers are also 60 percent less likely to get injured, have better mental clarity and cognitive processing, see improvements in endurance and power, and experience a dramatic reduction in their perception of fatigue.”

Highlighting another poignant study on sleep, Schwarzenegger mentioned how the activity was also a good indicator of one’s quality of life. It helps predict the amount and quality of muscle mass, signs of anxiety, and even depression.

“This means that prioritizing sleep isn’t just about feeling rested—it’s about enhancing the capacity of your mind and body, regardless of what life throws your way.”

Now that we know the proper duration of rest that a person needs, Schwarzenegger even stated some solutions to upgrade one’s sleep. In a separate segment in the same newsletter titled ‘How To Upgrade Your Sleep For Better Recovery’, he provided an extensive guide for it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger pens the ideal upgrade to recovery sleep

While a tiring day could be exhausting enough for the body to want a good snooze session, Schwarzenegger believed it’s good to have some tools handy. Some healthy sleep practices can help elevate the quality of rest and, therefore, recovery in individuals.

Studies indicate that lowering the temperature, leading to a decrease in body temperature could be one of the primary triggers for a good night’s rest. Using a cool mattress apart from regular air conditioning could be more sustainable and effective.

“Those with lower core body temperature had lower heart rates during their sleep (this is a good thing), and—most notably—more time spent in stage 3 sleep (your recovery sleep) and better heart rate variability (HRV).”

Schwarzenegger also highlighted studies that explained why lowering the temperature helped the brain go into rest and recovery mode. It turns out that a cooler temperature signals the brain to rest and wind down. However, if there are external factors that keep us warm, it’s bound to disrupt our sleep and recovery rate.