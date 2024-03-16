mobile app bar

2024 Arnold Strongman Classic UK: Mitchell Hooper Ties With Rookie Lucas Hatton at Austrian Oak Event

Radha Iyer
Published

2024 Arnold Strongman Classic UK: Mitchell Hooper Ties With Rookie Lucas Hatton at Austrian Oak Event

Credits: Mitchell Hooper and Lucas Hatton’s official Instagram accounts

The Arnold Strongman Classic UK has kicked off with a bang, with the first-ever tie to mark the day. The opening event in the men’s category was the Austrian Oak, which involved pressing and repping with a heavy log. In the end, Canadian strongman Mitchell Hooper and American rookie athlete Lucas Hatton closed the event with a tie.

The Austrian Oak calls for lifting any one of the available two weight variants. The logs weigh 429.9 lbs (195 kg) and 385.81 pounds (175 kg). According to their capacities, athletes can lift either log and perform reps with them. The one with the greater weight and most number of reps wins the round.

Hatton walked in first and, with butter-smooth moves, performed three reps with the 429-pound log. Hooper came in later for the same log and also managed three reps before tapping out. In the end, when even legends like Hafthor Bjornsson couldn’t perform more than one rep, both the strongmen raced through the roster to win the round.

“Thank you guys this is like a dream for me”

While Hooper has gradually grown into a pro at the sport, with consistent wins under his belt, Hatton is relatively a rookie. The American previously won the title of America’s Strongest Man in 2023 and immediately impressed everyone with his prowess.

While all eyes are currently on Hooper and Bjornsson, Hatton could steal the limelight with his new energy and strength.

