“Now That the Dust Is Finally Settling Down…”: Samson Dauda Clears the Air About Ex-Coach Milos Sarcev

The 2024 bodybuilding season did not go down without some drama and big changes. British bodybuilding champion Samson Dauda made waves all across the internet, along with IFBB pro coach Milos Sarcev, when the latter announced their separation. However, after the Arnold Classic UK, the bodybuilder dedicated a heartwarming note to his ex-coach on Instagram, thus clearing the air.

Sarcev had been Dauda’s mentor over the past two and a half years for about 13 shows. He was with the Nigerian Lion even at the 2024 Arnold Classic in Ohio. However, towards the last leg of prep for the show, the coach announced that it would be their last session together before parting ways.

After the Arnold Classic UK, Dauda thanked some of his constants in separate Instagram posts. One of those posts was for Sarcev, whom he thanked for his guidance and aimed to clarify speculations surrounding them.

“Now that the dust is finally settling down from the last two weeks of a very full on and roller coaster ride…

I can take the time and say thank you to this amazing gentleman for all he has done for me the last 2.5 years.”

Dauda began by reflecting on his bodybuilding journey so far and how Sarcev helped him grow big and strong through it all. He acknowledged that his coach worked day and night to get him close to the goal he had always dreamt of and continued to believe in him despite his shortcomings.

For fans concerned that the duo would ever stay in touch, Dauda clarified that Sarcev would always be his friend even if they weren’t working together. His genuine respect and admiration for his ex-coach prompted many comments from bodybuilding enthusiasts. They were grateful for their relationship withstanding the test of time. Equally emotional, Sarcev also commented on the post.

“We created something really special and I am very much proud of that. You are just a “few tweaks” away from fulfilling your destiny…and rising that Sandow Trophy above your head. I’ll forever be your fan and I hope you will continue perfecting that incredible physique until you could absolutely not be denied.”

Dauda has always been vocal about his sources of inspiration in the bodybuilding world. This wasn’t the first time he dedicated an Instagram post to someone, expressing gratitude for their contributions. Before Sarcev, he even called out on-stage rival Hadi Choopan for encouraging him to train for the best outcome.

Samson Dauda gives a new class to bodybuilding rivalry with a heartfelt gesture for Hadi Choopan

Throughout bodybuilding history, fans have witnessed many athletic rivals who trained to bring out the best in each other. Currently, Dauda and Choopan have set the blueprint for sportsmanship with their camaraderie. In an Instagram post, the Nigerian Lion even went to the extent of comparing themselves with warriors.

Dauda admitted having always been in awe of Choopan and loved him for his passion for the sport. In turn, the Iranian bodybuilder expressed his gratitude towards his competitor’s words and celebrated their friendship. Fans couldn’t help but gush over their strong bond.