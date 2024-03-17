“Can’t Ask for a Better Comeback” Uk’s Lucy Underdown Wins 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic in a Jaw Dropping Finale

Finally, the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival UK has come to a close. From the start to the finish, the competition was fierce in every aspect. At the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic, there was a tie for first place in the overall standings after the super-rep deadlift event. Angelica Jardine and Lucy Underdown fought fiercely in the tiebreaker.

At the end of the competition, both Angelica Jardine and Lucy Underdown had accumulated 30 points. This has never occurred in the Arnold Strongwomen Classic history, according to the event commentator.

Even though the sports world was celebrating a watershed event, two strongwomen competed at their very best in a separate tiebreaker. The judges opted to have a timber-holding competition after the men’s division, which was won by US champion Mitchell Hooper.

This timber had previously been used in the Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK’s Timber Carry, the second event. But the regulations were drastically different this time.

Whoever will be able to hold the timber until the other one gives it up, takes the title. The audience at NEC Birmingham was enthralled, and the other strongwoman participants onstage shared their enthusiasm for the two remaining contenders.

In the end, the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK was won by Lucy Underdown, as Angelica Jardine was the first to give up on the timber. It was a huge moment for the strongwoman as not only did she beat the US champion but also took home her first Arnold Sports Festival title.

It was the same strongwoman who was in ninth place after Day 1 of the event. However, her comeback story would now be etched into the annals of the sport. The emotional athlete also accepted her hard-earned victory with open arms:

“Can’t ask for a better comeback.”

The final event at the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK changed it all

As the event approached the fifth and final event, Angelica Jardine and Samantha Belliveau were still in the running. The contestants faced the daunting challenge of lifting 502.7 pounds. While Belliveau fell out of contention after settling for 3 reps, Nadia Stowers, and Andrea Thompson stunned the crowd with 8 reps each. But then, out of nowhere, Lucy Underdown performed 12 reps, putting her at the front of the pack.

As the tiebreaker was about to begin, Jardine finished 6 reps as well, putting her in the same position as Underdown. On this occasion, nevertheless, the title was won by Lucy Underdown in the tiebreaker. After all the excitement, the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival UK has concluded, and fans eagarly look forward to the next one.