2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK: Reigning Strongest Woman Rebecca Roberts Grabs Victory at the Timber Carry Event

Day 2 of the Arnold Sports Festival, is going on on a high note, and the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK’s second event, Timber Carry, saw some incredible scenes. Rebecca Roberts of Wales had an entirely different experience than other strongwomen who opted for one or two laps.

How far a participant could carry the timber in 60 seconds determined the winner. There was a tremendous cheer from the audience when the 2023 World’s Strongest Woman took the stage. The announcers cheered her as she prepared to take on the 260-pound timber.

It didn’t take Rebecca Roberts long to finish the first lap. The whole NEC Birmingham, however, went wild when she took a U-turn and completed her second lap. But the two laps weren’t enough for the Welsh Wonder Woman.

After Roberts’s second lap, it was announced that there was plenty of time remaining. Hearing this, the Welsh strongwoman proceeded to complete her third lap. Roberts made an incredible effort, and everyone applauded. But the strongwoman just missed the third lap, as the timer went off with some distance to go. However, this effort made her the winner of the Timber Carry event.

Day 3 will bring even more action, as there are three more events to go. Every participant in the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK is giving their best, and there is a great chance that the viewers will be looking at a close finale battle.