“Is Allergic to Bu****it”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Spills the Beans on Going Viral on His Social Media With an Age Old Trick

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Fitness enthusiasts might find themselves giving into false tricks to achieve their goals, but Arnold Schwarzenegger is here to rescue them. The 76-year-old has strived to make the internet a more positive place. This led him to publish daily newsletters that address a wide variety of concerns, ranging from weight loss to improved life quality.

Advertisement

However, taking a break from ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’, the star took to ‘X’ with a mission to go viral. He theorized that since huge listicles tend to reach more people on the former bird app, he would resort to that. And that led him to put down a series of pieces of advice that he wants fitness enthusiasts to take care of.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0hhm27ya4r/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

For those who religiously follow the star’s newsletter, the list of things was essentially a summary of what he stands by. He started strong with tips like maintaining a balance of both healthy and junk food, keeping up resistance training, and many more. Adding some humor to the mix, he commented,

“You should do something to get your heart going and get a schvitz a few times a week.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CwqTOBoPYP_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

What the star seemed fixated on was not any specific food or supplement that one should include. In fact, he championed for something the other way around. Because there isn’t any magic pill, an ultimate workout regime, or any social media hack that helps achieve fitness goals, one must work hard. And his daily newsletter offered guidance for free:

“You should also know my daily newsletter is free, is allergic to bu****it, and includes weekly workouts, the latest health and fitness news, and motivation from me.”

And what if one already made the mistake of joining hands with false promises? Schwarzenegger assures that he and his community would still wait for the lost with open arms. And that’s how the star puts a smile on people’s faces.

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa before Christmas

Having recently talked about how laughter is the best medicine in his newsletter, Schwarzenegger took that to heart and followed through. He recently visited the Hollenbeck Youth Center as a part of his 30-year-old tradition. Before Christmas, the ‘Terminator’ star loved to take on the role of Santa for kids who would struggle to celebrate the holidays.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C07pf0Zvw7U/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Here, Schwarzenegger usually distributes toys, clicks pictures, and interacts with fans. He gives back against what he once got years ago when he came to the US. The fitness community has more or less had the former bodybuilder’s back, and by building a positive network, the star wants to keep the ball rolling.