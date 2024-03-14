2024 Arnold Strongman & Strongwoman Classic UK: Results, Leaderboard, How and Where to Watch

Columbus, Ohio’s Arnold Sports Festival was a resounding success. However, within two weeks of the US event, the sports festival is back, but this time in the UK. The 2024 Arnold Classic UK will include many comparable events, and spectators will also get to witness the Arnold Strongman & Strongwoman Classic events.

March 16-17, 2024, is when both of the events will take place at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham. The Arnold Strongman & Strongwoman Classic US champions, Mitchell Hooper and Angelica Jardine, respectively, will be among the many well-known athletes competing.

Line up for the 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic UK

There are a few new names on this list. However, many are also back on the stage after the successful Arnold Strongman Classic US. Here’s the roster for the 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic UK.

Maxime Boudreault Oskar Ziolowski Hafthor Bjornsson Mitchell Hooper (2024 Arnold Strongman Classic US champion) Bobby Thompson Lucas Hatton Gavin Bilton

Line up for the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK

Just like in the men’s category, there are new names and some familiar faces from the Arnold Strongwoman Classic US. Here’s the roster for the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK.

Andrea Thompson Inez Carrasquillo Samantha Belliveau Angelica Jardine (2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic US champion) Hannah Linzay Donna Moore Erin Murray Melissa Peacock Rebecca Roberts Nadia Stowers Lucy Underdown

Events at the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival UK for the strongman & strongwoman category

The Austrian Oak and the American Oak

At the Austrian Oak event, men will see logs at 195 kg (429.90 pounds) and 175 kg (385.81 pounds), and to commit to reps, the timing to be allotted will be 90 seconds. Log reps of women at 125 kg (275.58 pounds) and 100 kg (220.46 pounds) will be held in the American Oak’s event, with the same amount of time allocated for the men’s category.

Timber Carry

Arnold Strongman & Strongwoman Classic UK’s second event will be the Timber Carry. The athlete would be granted points if they can carry the timber through the 15-meter course while avoiding dropping it. Dropping the timber midway will cause them to obtain no points. Timber weighing 260 pounds per hand will be distributed to the women’s division and 400 pounds per hand to the men’s division.

The Power Medley

A yoke run into the dumbbell ladder is going to be a part of the Power Medley event. A substantial amount of leg force will be required by the participants to overcome the heavy yoke and then the dumbbells in this event; which is applied to both divisions.

The David Webster Throw for Height

The late David Webster, who oversaw the Highland Games on a global scale for more than half a century, will be honored during the festival’s fourth event. In this event, competitors will have three chances to finish in under sixty seconds. There will be a 56-pound bag for the men’s category and a 28-pound bag for the women’s category.

The Super-Rep Deadlift

The Super-Rep Deadlift will cap off the weekend’s events. The men’s division will have a deadlift of 350 kg (771.61 pounds), while the women’s category will feature a deadlift of 227.5 kg (501.55 pounds).

The broadcasting of the 2024 Arnold Strongman & Strongwoman Classic UK

For those who are unable to attend the 2024 Arnold Sports Festival UK in Birmingham, there will be a free livestream available. Interested fans can sign up on the official website for the free live stream that will showcase all the events from the NEC. The live stream for the whole weekend will begin at 11 a.m. GMT.

More details to be added during and after the event. Stay tuned.