“Sprinkling a Little Salt Over Your Pre-Workout Meal...": 4-Time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Lists Out Four Essential Pre-Workout Habits That Can Help You Get the Most Out of Your Training

Jay Cutler, the champion bodybuilder who ended the winning streak of bodybuilding king Ronnie Coleman, retired from professional bodybuilding in 2013. But that has not stopped Cutler from having a ripped physique, even at 50. While he maintains an impeccable stature, he also wants his followers to stay in shape. To do that, Cutler provides a free e-mail service, Jay Mail, to his subscribers, in which he talks about fitness and other health-related things.

In the latest edition of the Jay Mail, the 4-time Olympia writes about the crucial pre-workout practices that can help people get the most out of their training.

Jay Cutler talks about the four vital pre-workout routines to get the best result from a workout

1) Consider Workout Timing

Jay Cutler stresses that workout timing plays a significant role in setting up the diet and getting the most out of the workout.

“Think about what time of day you train, whether it is first thing in the morning, after one meal in the morning or later in the evening. This could make a difference in how you set your diet up.”

The Quad Stomp gives a couple of examples to explain his point in detail. The Comeback Kid notes that if one is training after one meal, it is critical to “get some carbs in before and after that workout because your glycogen levels are lower in the AM. “

Cutler also gives an example if one is working out later in the night. He mentions that it is good if an individual eats carbs on either side of the training, but it is not that crucial as one might already have had several meals.

2) Give Time to Digest

The 4-time Mr. Olympia expresses that this point is of major importance. Jay believes the body needs a good amount of time to digest the food one consumes before training. Working out immediately after eating can make a person feel sluggish and ill.

“45 minutes is the minimum time if the meal you’re having is super digestion, you may need more like 60-90 minutes.”

3) Think about Salt

Salt, a natural electrolyte, helps bring more water into the muscle cell. It helps fight fatigue and improve performance while also enabling you to get a good pump.

“Considering sprinkling a little salt over your pre-workout meal, you will probably notice the difference.”

Jay Cutler also mentions that this particularly helps on leg days when one trains calves, as it reduces the risk of muscle cramps.

4) Get Hydrated

The 4-time Mr. Olympia writes that it is smart of a person to get hydrated an hour before training, as it supports performance. It also helps in getting you a good pump.

“Something else it does is give you a CRAZY pump because the extra water causes the muscle you’re training to swell up!“

It also helps in “nutrient uptake of that muscle,” which is crucial for recovery and performance.

So here are the four essential pre-workout habits by the main man, Jay Cutler himself, that can help you get the most out of your time in the gym. What are your thoughts about it? Are you going to follow them? Let us know in the comments.