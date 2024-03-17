2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK: Samantha Belliveau Wins the Power Medley Event in Style

The 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK finishes today. While Andrea Thompson is still in first place and will compete in the third event, Canadian Strongwoman Samantha Belliveau was hoping to redeem herself. With a lead of more than a minute, she not only triumphed in the Power Medley but also utterly demolished the competition.

After failing to secure good enough points in the first two events, Samantha Belliveau found herself in a challenging stage. She was determined to show the stage her true mettle.

Upon her arrival on stage, a multitude of applause erupted. Not even the announcer could have predicted the next move, yet she still received her share of support.

The Canadian strongwoman breezed past the 330-pound yoke with ease. The announcer and the crowd were both taken aback by it. Samantha, however, was ready for her final stint in the event going into the dumbbells section.

The 55 kg and 65 kg were no match for the strongwoman. The last one was 75 kg, and she lifted it with zero hesitation as well. She finished the whole event in 52.12 seconds.

Samantha Belliveau was in a league of her own, but she still left a note of motivation:

“We all have our strengths and weaknesses.”

The only competition to Samantha Belliveau at the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK

The Canadian strongwoman was surely on top of her game. But the might of the US division champion Angelica Jardine was the only one who dared to challenge her. There was no denying that the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic US champion had an imposing presence on the platform.

The stint was easy for her to pull off since she found the dumbbells to be fairly challenging. While Jardine did not waste any time getting to the dumbbell, she did run to it. The strongwoman breezed over the 55 kg and 65 kg dumbbells, but the last 75 kg weight provided to be the most difficult.

In addition to these two, Melissa Peacock sprinted to the dumbbells and finished third since she was also rather quick with the yoke. The results showed Samantha Belliveau dominating the event, as Jardine settled for second, and Peacock for third. After a successful start to the final day, the 2024 Arnold Strongwoman Classic UK supporters can now eagerly wait for the fourth event.