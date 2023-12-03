“The Healthier You Think a Food Is, the More Likely…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes a Surprising Revelation About the “Halo Effect”

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger is someone who has always focused on staying fit. While he maintains an incredible physique at the age of 76, he also wants his village members to stay healthy and be aware of what they are consuming. In his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, the seven-time Mr. Olympia talks about the so-called ‘healthy foods’ and how the companies making such products might be using a strategy to make their customers buy and gulp more of such food items.

Advertisement

In the edition titled ” How fast do you lose strength and muscle, “Arnie makes a surprising revelation about how one is likely to eat more than required if the food is marketed as “high-protein or low-carb.” Citing research, Arnold stated:

“Ever wonder how much good marketing influences your health decisions? Research suggests that the healthier you think a food is, the more likely you are to overeat it — even if it’s not good for you.”

Advertisement

The Terminator actor further mentions that if food is labeled healthy, one experiences less guilt and overeats.

“(because of claims like “high protein” or “low carb”), you experience less guilt and anxiety and are more likely to overeat.“

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about the “Halo effect” food companies use to trap their customers into buying more

Overeating healthy food can sometimes go against you. But why’s that? Arnold blames the food companies’ marketing methods. As per the former California governor, the way food is labeled (by using extreme adjectives with inadequate quantities of nutrients) can easily fool a customer into believing that what they are consuming is extremely healthy.

“Brands can label food as “an excellent source of protein” when it only has 10 grams of protein. However, most research suggests that an excellent source of protein would be closer to 20 to 40 grams per serving.

Arnie also noted that the perception of food, known as “health halo,” is taken into account by these companies to make customers buy more of their products. Schwarzenegger talks of the “halo effect” that companies use to their advantage.

Advertisement

“Food companies are aware of the “halo effect,” which is why they’ll stretch reality to leverage certain concepts (gluten-free!) to get you to buy and eat more of their products.”

While giving a solution, the former Mr. Universe also feels that one can easily not be a “victim of clever marketing.” Building a diet around one’s food preferences that includes lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains would greatly benefit an individual.

The Governator says there is no need to be “perfect” and that having dessert or packaged foods once in a while is not a problem. If one eats the food that fuels the body most of the time, then one can have less nutritious foods and not overthink”everything you put into your mouth.”