“The Next Olympia 100%”: Bodybuilding World in Frenzy as Wesley Vissers Provides an Off-Season Physique Update

Wesley Vissers has done so much this season that he is now the center of attraction in the world of bodybuilding. He recently won two Arnold Classic Physique titles, one in the US and one in the UK. With these feats, he immediately became an Olympia favorite for this year. Even now, being in the off-season, the Dutch Oak keeps up with his workout routine, and his latest Instagram physique update has his followers drooling.

The bodybuilder showed off his off-season physique in many photos that went viral on Instagram. The first photo shows off his veins, which give him a monstrous appearance. The two photos that follow show him exercising in the gym.

The following photo shows him doing a front double biceps pose, showing off his muscular arms. His lats, which he displays by doing a front lat spread, are a testament to his dedication to maintaining them as an Arnold Classic Physique champion.

The Dutch Oak not only displays his ripped front muscles, but he also flexes his flawless back in the back double bicep posture. Vissers also struck a side chest pose in the two images that followed.

He finishes the IG post by striking a single bicep pose. After winning two Arnold Classic Physique titles in a row, the bodybuilder is determined for the remainder of the season. He also sends out a big hint to his audience in the caption of the IG post, saying:

“It’s simple; A new level will be reached for the O.”

The Dutch Oak’s goal for the 2024 Mr. Olympia Classic Physique is clearly stated in the caption. His followers are in for a treat, as they anticipate the event even more. Excited about the competition, one fan says:

“Absolutely amazing physique.. I dont care what folks say cbum is not unbeatable.. Once Wesley improves his legs even more he will be a top contender for sure.”

Wesley Vissers’ body is an art, and this fan points it out by saying:

“That back double-biceps is just INSANE. Such fine fine work, Wesley.”

Former IFBB bodybuilder Milos Sarcev also joins the fans in appreciating the physique of Vissers; as he says:

“Wow.”

Reigning Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Chris Bumstead will be facing a lot of competition this year, as this fan has left a comment saying:

“Would love to see you and Chris up on the stage together, you’re hiding the legs and that’s gonna be the differential. You’re Lats and back double bi is next level man! Cheering for you.”

Another fan wrote:

“The Next olympia 100%”

Vissers has been the subject of much conjecture after his victories at the Arnold Classic Physique twice. All of this talk about the Dutch bodybuilder is leading up to one thing: the fans are expecting a fierce rivalry between him and Cbum.

Wesley Vissers to challenge reigning Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion Chris Bumstead

Cbum has won five Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles in a row. Although the Canadian bodybuilder has triumphed over competitors of varying calibers, supporters are reportedly bracing themselves for a major showdown this year. It will be Chris Bumstead vs. Wesley Vissers in the Olympia.

Thanks to his impressive physique, Vissers has won two titles this year. Not only that, he has also received compliments from Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Austrian Oak gushed over Vissers’ body and drew parallels to Lou Ferrigno. Even though there are a few months until the Olympia, excitement is at an all-time high.